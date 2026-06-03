Next Stop For Cathedral Golf Team Is State Tournament
Cathedral boys golf is headed back to the Class AA State Tournament after capturing the section 6AA title at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell Tuesday. The Crusaders had a 2-day total of 612 and won by 15 strokes. This is Cathedral's 3rd straight state tournament appearance as a team.
Top Performers
Nathan Schuver led Cathedral with a 2-day total of 152. Luke Herker and Bo Schmidt both had a 2-day total of 156 for the Crusaders. Cathedral boys golf coach Josh Zwilling says:
"The boys played for each other both days. This is probably the best team I've ever had statistically, but it is without a doubt the tightest knit team I've had chemistry wise."
Cathedral advances to the Class AA State Boys Golf meet at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan June 9-10.