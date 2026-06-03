Cathedral boys golf is headed back to the Class AA State Tournament after capturing the section 6AA title at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell Tuesday. The Crusaders had a 2-day total of 612 and won by 15 strokes. This is Cathedral's 3rd straight state tournament appearance as a team.

Top Performers

Nathan Schuver led Cathedral with a 2-day total of 152. Luke Herker and Bo Schmidt both had a 2-day total of 156 for the Crusaders. Cathedral boys golf coach Josh Zwilling says:

"The boys played for each other both days. This is probably the best team I've ever had statistically, but it is without a doubt the tightest knit team I've had chemistry wise."

Cathedral advances to the Class AA State Boys Golf meet at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan June 9-10.