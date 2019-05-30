Prep Baseball, Softball, Golf and Lacrosse Schedule

Baseball, Softball, and Lacrosse playoffs highlight Thursday's schedule along with section Golf. Take a look at the schedule below.

Baseball

Section 8-4-A

Tech at Maple Grove, 4:30 (elimination game)

Section 5-3-A

Sartell-St. Stephen at Monticello, 3:30 (winners bracket)

Apollo at Rocori, 2:00 (winners bracket)

Becker at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 5:00 (elimination game)

Zimmerman at Big Lake, 5:00 (elimination game)

Section 6-2-A

Foley vs. Albany, 7:00 (Putz Field - winners bracket)

Pierz vs. Cathedral, 7:00 (Faber Field - winners bracket)

Osakis vs. Sauk Centre, 5:00 (elimination game)

Annandale vs. Royalton, 5:00 (elimination game)

Softball

Section 6-2-A Championship

Annandale vs. Cathedral, 5pm @ Waite Park (2nd game to follow if needed)

Section 5-3-A Championship

Becker vs. Rocori, 3pm @ Sauk Rapids (2nd game to follow if needed)

Girls Lacrosse

Section 8A Quarterfinals

St. Cloud at Maple Grove, 5pm

Boys Golf

Section 8-3-A Meet @ Park Rapids