Central MN Section Baseball Playoff Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SECTION TOURNAMENT RESULTS

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

TUESDAY MAY 28th HIGH SCHOOL SECTION BASEBALL

SECTION 6AA

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 12 SAUK CENTRE MAINSTREETERS 2

The Huskers defeated their section foes the Mainstreeters, they out hit them twelve to eight, including a pair of big doubles and they were aided by six walks. The Huskers had eight that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Conner Breth, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Huskies offense was led by Jaxon Bartkowicz, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Bieniek went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Chase Lyon went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and Maverick Novitzki was credited for a RBI. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Drew Lange went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Masyn Patrick went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-1, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brodie Huls went 1-for-1, he earned two walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. The Mainstreeters starting pitcher was Evan Zales, he threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, ten runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Hunter Dickinson threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Hunter Broich, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Keegan Middendorf went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Leyton Fuchs went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Logan Frank went 1-for-3 and Evan Zales went 1- for-2.

ANNANDALE CARDINALS 7 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 6

The Cardinals defeated their section rivals the Eagles, they out hit them seven to six. Their starting pitcher was Cristian Garner, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Chester Berggren, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Lampi threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Nick Walter, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Nate Green earned a pair of walks and he was credited for two RBIs. Conner Lampi went 3-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Keagon Grude went 1-for-1-. Luke Lindquist went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Colby Dircks had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Olson went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Wyatt Benson scored a run. The Eagles starting pitcher was Nolan Geislinger, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lane Harff threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout. The Eagles offense was led by Landon Neiman, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned three walks. Nolan Geislinger went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Max Geislinger went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Coltant Harff went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Carson Schmaltz earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI, Anthony Fink was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jack Maile scored a run.

ALBANY HUSKIES 3 PILLAGER HUSKIES 2

The Huskies defeated their section rivals the Huskies, they out hit them nine to eight and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Owen Sunderman, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Huskies offense was led by Nathan Sand, he went 3-for-3 for three RBIs and he had a stolen base. Elliot Burnett went 2-for-3 with a triple, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ethan Meyer went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Bennet Hylla earned a walk. Keenan Dingmann went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Drew Cramlet went 1-for-2. The Huskies starting pitcher was Eli Miller, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Kaden Imdieke, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Lucas Hoglin went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Grant Gimsley went 1-for-3 with a double. Eli Miller went 1-for-3, he earned a walk had a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Hoglin went 1-for-4 and TJ Swanberg went 1-for-3.

PIERZ PIONEERS 5 ROYALTON ROYALS 0

The Pioneers defeated their section rivals the Royals, they out hit them six to two and they had a very good pitching performance. Chase Becker started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Pioneers offense was led by Weston Woitalla, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chase Becker went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyle Winscher went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Bo Woitalla had a stolen base and he scored a run, Joe Stuckmeyer went 1-for-3, Brayden Habermann earned a walk and he scored a run and Reese Young had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Royals starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider, he threw six innings, He gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brady Yourczek, he went 1-for-3 with a double, Sean Schmidtbauer went 1-for-3, Ethan Albright and Jonah Schneider both earned a walk.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 3 SPECTRUM STING 1

The Crusaders defeated their section rivals the Sting, they were out hit seven to three. They played great defense and had good solid pitching performances, Their starter was Caden Simones, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Their offense was led by Henry Schloe, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Tanner Staller earned a walk. Matthew Primus went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI an he scored a run and John Brew earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Sting starting pitcher was Levi Sims, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jacob Jeske, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Levi Sims went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Will Ambose went 2-for-4 and Brady Amacher went 1-for-3. Alex Erickson went 1-for-3 with a walk and Tony Ambrose went 1-for-4.

MELROSE DUTCHMEN 4 KIMBALL CUBS 3

The Dutchmen defeated their section rivals the Cubs, they were out hit nine to seven. Their starting pitcher was Max Wehlage, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Connor Anderson threw two innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Isaac Rosenberger, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Max Wehlage went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Wehlage went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Blaise Welle went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Owen Fink went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice bunt and Westin Middendorf was hit a by a pitch. Connor Anderson went 1-for-4 and Ryan Herding had a walk. Anthony Berscheit went 1-for-3, with two walks, he scored a run and he had a stolen base and Nathan Welle scored a run. The Cubs starting pitcher was Clay Faber, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nathan Serbus threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he gave up one walk. The Cubs offense was led by Hank Meyer, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Clay Faber went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Brant Knaus went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Tate Winter earned a walk. Mason Danelke went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Devin Gruba earned a walk and he scored a run.

STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS 6 WDC WOLVERINES 3

The Cardinals defeated their section rivals the Wolverines, they out hit them six to five, including a pair of doubles. The Cardinals starting pitcher was, G. Bettie threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Ben Terrel thew one inning to close it out, he gave up one one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Alex Schultz, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Colbe Tappe earned a pair of walks and he was credited for a RBI. Ben Tyrell went 3-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. J. Carlson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. G. Becker went 1-for-3, K. Taylor was hit twice by a pitch and given credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run H. Ruthe earned a walk. The Wolverines starting pitcher was Payton Church, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Simon Kreklau threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks. The Wolverines offense was led by Kobe Snyder, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Carson Davis went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Peyton Church earned a walk. Ben Kreklaw went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run Grant Seelhammer earned a pair of walks and he was credited for a RBI and Connor Dutke earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 5 OSAKIS SILVER STREAKS 2

The Falcons defeated their section rivals the Silver Streaks, they out hit them eight to seven, including four big doubles and a pair of sacrifice flys. The Falcons starting pitcher was Derek Dahman, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Josiah Peterson threw 11/3 inning to close it out, he gave up two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Trey Emmerich went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Reed Hermanson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Teddy Rasmussen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-4 with a double and Brett Leabch earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Gapinski was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Derek Dahmen was hit twice by a pitch, Alex Jennissen earned a walk and Jayden Enerson had a stolen base. The Silver Streaks starting pitcher was Ben Berger, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Grant Mages went 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, two walks, three runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Grant Mages, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Wyatt Sell went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Kyle Mages and Jacob Johanson both went 1-for-3. Seth Staloch went 1-for-2 with a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Gavin Muenzhuber went 1-for-2 with a walk and Ben Berger went 1-for-4.

SECTION 6AA GAMES TODAY

STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS vs. HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS (4:30/Putz) Annandale Cardinals vs. Albany Huskies (7:00/Putz)

MELROSE DUTCHMEN vs. FOLEY FALCONS (4:30/Faber)

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS vs. PIERZ PIONEERS (7:00/Faber)

SECTION 8-3-A

ROCORI SPARTANS 11 HUTCHINSON HUSKIES 1

The Spartans defeated their section rivals the Huskies, they out hit them nine to five. They put up ten runs in the first inning and they were aided by five errors. Their starting pitcher was Jacob Stalboerger, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Kaden Rausch threw three innings in relief to close it out, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Spartans offense was led by Jack Boos, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Prom went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Caleb Maddox was credited for a RBI. Jacob Stalboerger went 1-for-4 and Kaden Rausch went 1- for-3 and he scored a run. Jared Laudenbach was hit by a pitch, credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Max Fredin earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jace Griffin went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. The Huskies starting pitcher was H. Lien, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up seven hits, nine runs and two walks. J. Wakefield threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Huskies offense was led by M. Martin, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and E. Croat went 2-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. A Flores went 1-for2, N. Thole went 1-for-3, C. Kurth had a pair of walks and E. Lenz was hit by a pitch.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 7 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 6

The Flyers defeated their section rivals the Otters, they were out hit eight to seven, they were aided by eight walks and they had a huge home run. The Flyers starting pitcher was Carter Gwost, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits six runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Peter Knopik threw two innings to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Flyers offense was led by Joey Welinski, he went 3-for-3 with a home run for two big RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Izak Kalis went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Brayden Santala went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Sam Dehn scored a pair of runs. Carter Gwost went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and a stolen base and Jacob Dahlberg earned a pair of walks. Alex Thoma had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks, Charlie Smieja had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk and Garrett Lindberg earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. The starting pitcher for the Otters was Logan Larson, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carston Fronning threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Powers threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and two walks. The Otters offense was led by Luke Pearson, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Powers went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored three runs. Levi King went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he had a walk and Eli Totlerson went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brock Scheuerman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Cam Wiedrich had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Logan Larson had a walk and a stolen base.

SECTION 8AAAA

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 8 BRAINERD WARRIORS 2

The Crush defeated their section rivals the Warriors, they out hit them ten to five, this included three big doubles. The Crush starting pitcher was Drew Lieser, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Crush offense was led by Kayden Mork, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Parker Schultz went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Drew Lieser went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Joe Hess went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Colten Palmer earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Schmitt went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. The Warriors starting pitcher was Braxton Tautges, he threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Atreyu Marcello threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. T. Wilson threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Keaton Longfelter, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Eli Hoelz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Marverikc Badeaux went 1- for-3 with a double, Eli Tautges went 1-for-3 and Braxton Tautges scored a run.

MOORHEAD SPUDS 3 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 2

The Spuds defeated their section rivals the Sabres, they out hit them four to three. Their starting pitcher was Colton Wilson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. The Spuds offense was led by Carson Heinschisch, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Reese Rodney had a stolen base and he scored a run. C. Heinrich went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and R. Dickhausen had a walk and he scored a run. Colton Wilson went 1-for-3 and Tayer Reich went 1-for-2. The Sabres starting pitcher was Wes Johnson, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brady Thompson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Levi Frieler earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Carter Stutsman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Austin Lahr went 1-for-3 and Brett Schlangen earned two walks and he scored a run.

STMA KNIGHTS 5 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 2

The Knights defeated their section rivals the Storm, they out hit them seven to four. They did collect three doubles, this gave their pitcher a great deal of support. Thomas Ohotta started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Zach Zanetti, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and James Fry went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Noah Miller went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Drew Luster went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Taytan Siens earned a walk. Sam Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Lincoln Tagen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Grady Johnson went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. The Storm starting pitcher was Ethan Swanson, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nolan Hemker threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. The Storm offense was led by Carter Riedeman, he earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Ethan Mader was credited for a RBI. Ben Rothstein, Logan Bauer and Brody Sabin all went 1-for-3. Ethan Swanson went 1-for-2, Nolan Hemker was hit by a pitch and Vincent Murn scored a run.

SECTION 5AAA

BECKER BULLDOGS 8 FRIDLEY TIGERS 4

The Bulldogs defeated their section rivals the Tigers, they out hit them thirteen to seven. They had nine players that collected hits and four players with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher was Kellan Graning, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Sawyer Anderson threw two innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Bulldogs offense was led by Gerod Hanle, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he a stolen base. Kellan Graning went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Reid McCalla went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Isaac Guck went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored run. Ethan Obermoller went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jase Tobako went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Josh Groskreutz went 2-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Isaac Daluge went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Ethan Guck went 1-for-4 and Mason Nevala was hit by a pitch. The Tigers staring pitcher was E. Hinnenkamp, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by E. Hinnekamp, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. D. Lovin went 1-for-3 for a RBI and J. Kozicky went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs