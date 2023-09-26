We Believe! The MN Twins Homer Hanky Is Back In It’s Original Form

Friday night's Minnesota Twins win at Target Field was a big one. They clinched the American League Central with their win over the Angels.

Then on Saturday morning they continued the celebration of heading to the playoffs by sharing the news that the Homer Hanky was coming back. The Homer Hanky has been a tradition since 1987. They shared the new design as well.

You'll be happy to know that it's made of the same fabric as the original. Not terry cloth like in 2019. It's just red instead of white. There's been reaction to that on socials as well:

I still have the original 1987 Homer Hanky that my Parents got when they went to one of the World Series games. So I get being faithful to the original. However, this red version is pretty cool too.

With a little research I found this information from Twins Daily Online about why the white hanky is no longer.

In 2016, MLB added a rule (aptly nicknamed the "Homer Hanky Rule") specifying that "in-stadium rally towels" could no longer be white because it can make it difficult for the batter to see the ball.

They also said that this year the Hankies are emblazoned with the mantra "We Believe" because according to Twins President Dave St. Peter, that is the clubhouse mantra.

HOW TO GET YOUR HOMER HANKY

Purchase at the Target Field Team Store at Target field. Open during games and Monday - Saturday 10a - 5p on non-game days.

Purchase them online from the StarTribune.

Homer Hankies cost is $4

