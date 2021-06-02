Prep Baseball Playoff Recaps

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 8 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 7

(Tuesday June 1st @ Sartell) SECTION 8AAA

The Sabres defeated their Section 8AAA rivals the Flyers, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. This gave their starting pitcher Chase Heying support, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Steven Brinkerhoff threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jalen Vorpahl threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Steve Brinkerhoff, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. It was a walk off hit by Austin Henrichs that sealed the win for the Sabres. He went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Kalen Lewis went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Jacob Merrill had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Charlie Kent went 2-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Blake Haus went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Tyler Gentile earned a walk. Calen O’Connell had a sacrifice, Andrew Ambrosier scored a pair of runs and Carsen Gross scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Flyers was Zach Gwost, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Flyers were led on offense by Dan Couture, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Austin Neu went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Filippi went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Collin Kray went 2-for-4 and he scored one run and Zach Gwost went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Paul Filippi was credited for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Riley Czech was credited for an RBI and he earned a walk, Spencer Friese earned a walk and DJ Kicker scored one run.

ROCORI SPARTANS 9 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 4

(Tuesday June 1st @ Detroit Lakes) SECTION 8AAA

The Spartans defeated their Section 8AAA rivals the Lakers, backed by ten hits, including two doubles. Brady Blattner started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Jack Spanier, he went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Brady Linn went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Tanner Rausch went 1-for-4. Connor Clark went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Carter Thelen earned two walks, two sacrifices and he scored two runs. Brady Blattner went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jayden Philippi went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Joel Sowada went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Lakers starting pitcher Lund threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Oistad threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Schnathorst, he went 3-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Brady Swiers went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had one stolen base. Oistad had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Bishop went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored one run. Andrew Kulik earned a walk and he was hit twice by a pitch, Thomas and Tucker both earned a walk and each scored one run.

ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 12 BECKER BULLDOGS 3

(Tuesday June 1st @ Becker) SECTION 5AAA

The Tigers defeated their Section 5AAA rivals, backed by fourteen hits, including including eight players that collected hits, Blake Kilanowski started on the mound for the Tigers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, three runs and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Tigers offense was led by Jaden Mendel, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned one walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Johnson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored one run. Jaxon Kenning went

1-for-5 for three RBIs, he had one stolen base and he scored a run. Matthew Friesen went 3-for-3 for an RBI and he earned two walks and Henry Bulson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Brady Kenning went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Thomas Hoffmann went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Blake Kilanowski went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he had a sacrifice and Elijah Unze scored three runs. Noah Westphal went 1-for-1 for an RBI, Spencer Gustin earned a walk and Braeden Schmitz scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Nolan Murphy, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Mitchell Louden threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, five walks and two strikeouts. Bennet Tatge threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and three runs and Will Thorn threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he had one strikeout. Nick Berglund threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Mitchell Louden, he went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Nolan Murphy went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Will Thorn went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Jackson Thorn went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Lucas Eigen went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Nick Berglund went 1-for-4 and he scored one run.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 4 ST. FRANCIS SAINTS 2

(Tuesday June 1st @ St. Francis) SECTION 5AAA

The Storm defeated their Section 5AAA foe the Saints, backed by six timely hits, including a pair of doubles. Landon Lunser started on the mound for the Storm, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Storm were led on offense by Terrance Moody, he went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he had one stolen base. Landon Lunser went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Noah Jensen earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Harren went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored one run and Conner Hemker earned two walks and he scored one run. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-4, Brandon Boekelman went 1-for-3 and Caleb Neeser earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run.

The Saints starting pitcher Aaron Smith threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Ethan Smith threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Parker Leipzig, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Matthew Heinen, Lucas Hess and Carson Thorson all went 1-for-3. Ethan Smith earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run, CJ Block had a sacrifice and Cam Husby scored one run.

BIG LAKE HORNETS 8 ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 6

(Tuesday June 1st @ Big Lake) SECTION 5AAA

The Hornets defeated their Section 5AAA rivals the Eagles, backed by seven timely hits. Brandon Stern started on the mound for the Hornets, he threw six innings to earn the win. He scattered nine hits, gave up five runs, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Hornets were led on offense by Mitchel Spanier, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Sampson Schlegel went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. K. Hjermstad went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Will Boeckman went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned one walk and he scored three runs. Josh Hunt went 1-for-3, he earned one walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run and C. Skava earend a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher Luke Boettcher threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and he issued two walks. Bladimir Brito threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, and he issued two walks. James Nyberg threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for one RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Hayden Schmitz went 2-for-4 with a home run and Will Allenspach went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Luke Boettcher went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Alex Hausmann went 1-for-4, Grant Roob went 1-for-4 and he scored one run and Blake O’Hara went 1-for-2 and he earned one walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 13 SAUK CENTRE MAINSTREETERS 0

(Tuesday June 1st @ Foley) SECTION 6AA

ALBANY HUSKIES 8 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 1

(Tuesday June 1st @ Avon) SECTION 6AA

The Huskies defeated their Section 6AA and neighbors the Huskers, backed by an outstanding pitching performance by three of their arms. Breyden Eiynck started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Birr threw the sixth inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Winkels threw the seventh inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs. Brady Goebel went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored one run.

The Huskers starting pitcher Drew Lange threw two innings. Tate Lange threw four innings in relief. They were led on offense by Tate Lange, he went 1-for-3, Luke Biniek went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored one run. Ryder Peterson went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Cohl Clear went 1-for-2.

ROYALTON ROYALS 5 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 2

(Tuesday June 1st @ Royalton) SECTION 6AA

The Royals defeated their CMC and Section 6AA rivals the Cubs, backed by six timely hits. Blake Albright started on the mound for the Royals, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Grayson Suska threw three innings in relief, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Drew Yourczek, he went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Brady Petron went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Grayson Suska went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs and Carter Petron went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Will Gorecki went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, Zach Cekalla went 1-for-3 and he scored one run and Brady Brezinka earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Cubs starting pitcher Skyler Gruba threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Cubs offense was led by Clay Faber had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Cody Leither went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Skyler Gruba went 1-for-2, Austin Donnay earned two walks and he scored one run, Ace Meyer scored one run and Ashton Hanan had one stolen base.

STC CATHEDERAL CRUSADERS 10 PILLAGER HUSKIES 0

(Tuesday June 1st @ Putz) SECTION 6AA

The Crusaders defeated their Section 6AA rivals the Huskies, backed by nine hits, including three doubles. Andrew Rott started on the mound for the Crusaders, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Talen Braegelman threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he issued on walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Andrew Rott, he went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks, and he scored three runs. Austin Lenzmeier went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run. Logan Simones went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he had a stolen base and Caleb Leintz went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Isaiah Pesch went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored one run. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored one run. Grant Wensman earned two walks, had a stolen base and scored one run. John Hawkins was hit by a pitch and he scored one run, Jack Theisen earned a walk and Matt Larson was hit by a pitch.

The Huskies starting pitcher Eli Miller threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Blake Clark threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Cole Hiltner threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. The Huskies offense was led by Eli Miller, he went 2-for-3, Connor Hanson and Tytan Skeesick both earned one walk and Kaden Imdieke was hit by a pitch.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 10 LPGE THUNDER 6

(Tuesday June 1st @ Long Prairie) SECTION 6AA

The Eagles defeated their Section 6AA rivals the Thunder, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles. Nolan Geislinger started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Geislinger threw five innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Landon Neiman, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Myles Dziengel went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Micheal Bautch went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned one walk. Nolan Geislinger went 3-for-5 with three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored one run, Armando Walker earned two walks, he was credited for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Sam Nistler was hit by a pitch and was credited for an RBI.

The Thunder’s starting pitcher Brady Swanson threw one inning, he gave up three hits and three runs. Weston Hertzog threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ty Urman threw five innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Thunder offense was led by Juan Melenciano, he went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Brady Cline went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Swanson was credited for two RBIs and he earned one walk and Tye Urman was credited for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Weston Hertzog went 1-for-4 and he scored one run and Joe Langer was hit by a pitch. Ben Larson went 1-for-2, he earned one walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Korbin Lowe went 1-for-3, he earned one walk and he scored one run.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 5 BENSON BRAVES 0

(Tuesday June 1st @ Atwater) SECTION 3AA

The Bulldogs defeated their Section 3AA rival the Braves, backed by eight hits, including one home run and three doubles. Bennett Evans started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Tori Olmscheid, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Chase Bayer went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Abe Bullard went 1-for-3 with a home run and Grayson Fuchs had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Tanner Stanley went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored one run and Cooper Bast had a sacrifice bunt. Eli Nelson went 2-for-3 and Bryan Messer went 1-for-3.

The Braves starting pitcher Matt Laumeyer threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Patrick Minchow went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base, Sam Lenarz and Sam Grussing both went 1-for-3.

Wednesday June 2nd

(Section 5AA)

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles vs. Foley Falcons (5:00)

Annandale Cardinals @ Albany Huskies (Avon) (5:00)

STC Cathederal Crusaders @ Royalton Royals (5:00)

Thursday June 4th

Kimball Area Cubs @ Pillager Huskies (4:30)

Thursday June 3rd

(Section 5AAA)

Sauk Rapids Storm @ Big Lake Hornets (4:30)

St. Cloud Tech Tigers @ Monticello Magic (4:30)

Zimmerman Thunder @ Becker Bulldogs (4:30)

STC Apollo Eagles @ St. Francis Saints (4:30)

Wednesday June 2nd

(Section 8AAA)

Detroit Lakes Lakers @ Sartell Sabres (4:30)

Alexandria Cardinals @ Rocori Spartans (4:30)

(Section 3AA)

Thursday June 3rd

Paynesville Bulldogs vs. Fairmont (Marshall) (5:00)