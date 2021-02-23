Ovie And The Franchise – February 23rd [PODCAST]

Every week on "Ovie and the Franchise," Jay and Dave solve the world's problems by talking about sports. The show airs every Tuesday on WJON.

This week, we rank the four major men's teams in Minnesota in terms of watchability, then rank the four major sports leagues themselves as far as how much we like watching them.

-The Timberwolves have a new coach in Chris Finch. Does it matter? Does it change the expectations for this team at all? Also, is Wolves President Gersson Rosas on the hot seat or is it too soon?

-Ryan Saunders is looking for a job and Richard Pitino's Gophers are struggling. Would Saunders be a good fit to take over the Maroon and Gold job? Is Pitino the long term answer?

-The Minnesota Wild are on a hot streak but Jay and Dave haven't been able to stay up until 4 a.m. to watch their mainly West Coast games. How much does this affect the excitement around the team?

-The Minnesota Twins are hoping Governor Walz will give them permission to have up to 10,000 fans at games this summer. Do Jay and Dave think it will happen and would we want to go to a game at this point?

-The St. Cloud State men's and women's basketball teams have both punched tickets to the upcoming NSIC Tournament in Sioux Falls. Do we like their chances?

-SCSU men's hockey has put themselves in a position to be a top seed at the upcoming NCHC Frozen Faceoff. How have they flown so far under the radar?