New Tech Football Coach Looks to Continue the Tradition

Tech High School announced the promotion of Jon Benson to head football coach last week. Today he sat down with me on WJON and talked about his goals and plans for the program. Benson had been the Defensive Coordinator at Tech for the past 5 years under Head Coach Gregg Martig. Prior to his time at Tech he had been the Head Coach at Apollo High School from 2004-2009. Benson says he'd like to carry on the winning tradition that has been established at Tech and knows there are expectations. Listen to the conversation below.

Benson is known for his intensity and ability to motivate students in the weight room and on the field. Benson also says he's excited about the building of the new Tech High School and athletic fields which includes a new turf football field for the Tigers on the school's campus on the south side of St. Cloud.

Benson says the roles of his coaching staff have not yet been determined but will be with the assistance of Activities Director Dave Langerud.

The Tech head football coaching position became available when Gregg Martig resigned to take an assistant football coaching position and teaching job at Pequot Lakes High School which is where he and his family own a lake home.