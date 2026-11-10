The Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball team is back in the State Tournament for a 2nd consecutive year for the first time in school history. The Storm defeated Detroit Lakes 3 sets to none last Saturday in the Section 8-3-A championship to earn the return trip.

Performed Well Against Detroit Lakes

Sauk Rapids-Rice head coach Gail Bialke joined me on WJON. She says the team battled well against Detroit Lakes after a slow start in the first 2 sets to win 3 sets to none. She says it was "amazing".

The Matchup with Princeton

The Storm are seeded #6 and will play 3rd seeded Princeton in the Class 3A State Tournament quarterfinals at 7pm at Grand Casino Arena Wednesday night. Bialke is happy with the seeding and looks forward to the challenge of facing the Tigers. Sauk Rapids-Rice lost 3 sets to 1 on September 22 against Princeton this season. Bialke was hoping to avoid a quarterfinal match with top seeded Benilde-St. Margaret's and 2nd seeded, Marshall, which they did.

Experience May Help

Many of the Storm athletes that are seeing regular time on the floor this season where not seeing time last season when Sauk Rapids-Rice played in the State Tournament. Bialke is hopeful that the experience of watching the team last year and being a part of the experience will help them this season. Sauk Rapids-Rice is 20-7 this season. The Storm were 27-3 last season which included a State Consolation championship.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail Bialke, click below.