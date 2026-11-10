St. Ben's hockey is ranked #15 this week in the uscho.com Division III women's college hockey poll. The Bennies are coming off a weekend sweep over Lake Forest and are 3-1 this season. St. Ben's head coach Lindsay Macy joined me on WJON.

Coming off a Great Season

St. Ben's hockey had a historic season which saw them win the MIAC tournament championship and earn a berth into the NCAA Division III tournament in 2025-2026. Macy says they have goals for this season but they like to take it one game at a time with the plan to get better every day.

Happy with 3-1 Start

Macy is pleased with how the team has played to this point including 4-1 and 2-0 wins over Lake Forest last weekend. CSB opened the season by splitting a pair of games against nationally ranked UW-Eau Claire.

Tough Challenge at UW-River Falls

St. Ben's will be tested tonight playing at #1 UW-River Falls. Macy says they've been preparing for this test understanding how quickly the Falcons can score and to be on guard to defend them. She likes to schedule tough opponents in the non conference to give them an idea of where they're at this and also a chance to pull off an upset.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Lindsay Macy, click below.