JW Cox On SCSU Basketball And St. Paul Saints [PODCAST]

The St. Paul Saints will be the Twins' new AAA affiliate for the 2020 season and beyond, while the St. Cloud State basketball teams remain in a holding pattern as they await approval from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to return to the court.

JW Cox is a broadcaster with the Saints and the voice of Huskies basketball on AM 1390 Granite City Sports. He joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to discuss the changes to the Saints organization, what the basketball teams have been up to, what he expects the teams to look like and more.

