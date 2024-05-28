SCTCC Baseball at Junior College World Series

MINNESOTA JUNIOR COLLEGE BASEBALL

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES WORLD SERIES REPORT

The Cyclones got the #6 seed in this year's tournament and will face off with Dallas College- Eastfield in an opening round matchup. The Harvester Bees have lost in the National Championship each of the past two seasons. This year's tournament is in a new location. The tournament will be played at Falcon Park in Auburn, NY. The Cyclones and Harvester Bees will open the tournament with the opening game at 9:30am Eastern Time. The other teams in their half of the bracket will be College of Dupage and Dallas College Richland.

REGION 13 TOURNAMENT AWARDS

Sophomore Brock Woitalla was named the Tournament's MVP

Coach David Kroger was named the Region 13 Coach of the Year

DALLAS COLLEGE EASTFIELD HARVESTER BEES 7 STC TCC CYCLONES 2

The Cyclones were out hit nine to four, they gave up a home run and a double and they were aided by seven walks and some early mis-plays. The Harvester Bees come into the tournament with a 47-14 record and experience for being back to back national runner ups. Their starting pitcher was Tyler Do, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Noel threw 3 2/3 innings to close it out, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The offense was led by Payton Poole, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs, Josh Vaughn went 2-for-4 with double for a RBI, he had a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. JJ Bush went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a pair of walks and he scored a run. Garrett Hendricks went 2-for-4, he had a walk and he scored a run and River Cus had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Michael Caputo was credited for a RBI, Clay Payne had a pair of walks and Jorge Herrera had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was lefty sophomore Carson Reeves from PEM HS. He threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area HS threw 2 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Righty freshman Sam Nislter from EVW HS threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and three walks.

The Cyclones offense was led by Terrance Moody from SRR HS, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Alejandro Diaz from Sapulpa, Oklahoma was credited for a RBI. Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Blaine Fischer from BBE HS earned three walks. Jake Ince from Aitkin HS went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Hayden Frank from STMA HS had a sacrifice bunt. Brock Woitallla from Monticello HS went 1-for-4.

COLLEGE OF DEPAGE CHAPARRALS 6 ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 2

The Chaparrals defeated their national rivals the Cyclones, they out hit them nine to five. They were aided by six walks and solid pitching performances. They were 37-17 coming into the tournament. Their starting pitcher was Eddie Scaccia, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Mike Bisran threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Sigale threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Chaparrals offense was led by Vinny Spotofoa, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Joe Pender went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Mark Mennecke went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Hudson Williams went 1-for-3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Filip Milatovo went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and a stolen base and Jake Pauley went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Quinn Flanagan went 1-for-4 with a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jack Wade had a walk and a stolen base and Michael Morgan had a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was lefty freshman Hayden Frank from STMA HS. He threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Griffin Dosan a righty freshman form Rock Ridge HS threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Cole Fuchs from Rocori HS threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Sam Holthaus, a sophomore went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Alejandro Diaz a sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Reis a freshman from Beatrice HS was credited for a RBI and Will VanBeck from BBE HS a sophomore earned a pair of walks. Blaine Fischer a sophomore form BBE HS earned a walk. Jake Ince from Aiktin HS a sophomore earned a walk and Brock Woitalla a sophomore scored a run.