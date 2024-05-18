MN Junior College Baseball Playoff Update

FINAL FOUR REGION X111 NJCAA NORTH PLAINS DISTRICT COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASEBALL

(DICK PUTZ FIELD)

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday, May 17

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 15 CENTURY CC WOOD DUCKS 8

The Cyclones defeated their regional rivals the Wood Ducks, they out hit them eighteen to thirteen. This included three home runs, a triple and a double and nine players collecting hits. The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty sophomore Carson Reeves, from PEM HS, he threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area HS, threw 2 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. Righty sophomore Cole Fuchs from Rocori HS thew three innings, he gave up one walk.

The Cyclones offense was led by Alejandro Diaz from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. He went 4-for-5 with a home run for five huge RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple for four RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Jake Ince from Aitkin HS went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Hayden Frank from STMA HS went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit twice by a pitch and Blaine Fischer went 1-for-6 and a stolen base. Terrance Moody from SRR HS went 2-for-5, he earned two walks and he scored three runs and Will Van Beck from BBE HS went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS went 1-for-6, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Wood Ducks starting pitcher was righty sophomore Wes Nelson from Washburn HS, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Jake Schmidt from Sibley East HS threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Right freshman Jakob Flaten from St. Croix Prep HS threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Mason McGowan from Chaska HS threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Righty sophomore Cole Bakkum from Eau Claire, Wisconsin threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks offense was led by Seth Tierney from Eden Prairie HS went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Bakkum went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Huberty from Woodbury HS went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and Seth Hansen from Wayzata HS went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Dom Vogel from Farmington HS went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Seth Nelson from Mahtomedi HS went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and Joe Hansen from Wayzata was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Chris Brey from Armstrong HS went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Adrian Warcken from Wayzata HS went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Porter Jorgenson from Thunder Bay, Ontario went 1-for-5.

Game 4: 2:30pm ROCHESTER CTC YELLOW JACKETS vs. NORTH DAKOTA SCS WILDCATS

Game 5: CENTURY CC WOOD DUCKS vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday, May 18

Game 6: 12:00pm ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7: 3:00pm If necessary