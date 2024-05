Junior College Baseball District Tournament Information

Region XIII/ North Plains District Tournament Information

4 teams have advanced to the Final Four of the Region XIII/North Plains District Tournament.

St. Cloud Technical & Community College, North Dakota State College of Science.

Tournament Schedule

Thursday, May 16

Game 1: 2pm Rochester vs. Century

Game 2: 5pm NDSCS vs. St. Cloud

Friday, May 17

Game 3: 11am Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: 2:30pm Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: 6:00pm Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday, May 18

Game 6: 12:00pm Winner game 3vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7: 3:00pm If necessary