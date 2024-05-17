MN Junior College Playoffs

FINAL FOUR REGION X111 NJCAA NORTH PLAINS DISTRICT COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASEBALL

(DICK PUTZ FIELD)

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 16

CENTURY CC WOOD DUCKS 7 ROCHESTER CTC YELLOW JACKETS 6

The Wood Ducks defeated their foe the Yellow Jackets, they each collected nine hits. The Wood Ducks collected three home runs and a double and some solid defensive plays. Their starting pitcher was righty freshman Brandon Hugo, from Burnsville HS; he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Jake Schmidt from Gaylord HS threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Cole Bakkum from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, he threw one inning to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Wood Ducks offense was led by Seth Tierney from Eden Prairie HS, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for four RBIs. Parker Jorgenson from Thunder Bay, Ontario went 1-for-3 with a home run and Jack Huberty from Woodbury HS had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Winky Estrada from Litchfield HS went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Domm Vogel from Farmington HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Joe Hansen from Plymouth, MN went 2-for-4. Cole Bakkum went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Adrian Warcken from Plymouth, Mn went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored run and Seth Nelson from Mahtomedi, HS was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Yellow Jackets starting pitcher was righty sophomore Reese Campanale from Orlando, Florida, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits and he recorded seven strikeouts. Lefty freshman Zack Carr from Rochester John Marshall HS threw three innings. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets offense was led by Luis Rodriguez from Cosmo, Puerto Rico went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Augusta Mungarrieta from Valencia-Carabobo, Venezuela went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Reese Campanale from Orlando, Florida went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Griffin Olson from Viroqua, Wisconsin went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Teagyn Ahrens from Owatonna HS went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Owen Vargas from New Port Richie, Florida earned a walk. Kyle Bechtel from Caledonia HS went 1-for-3 and Jerry Santiago Jr. From Coamo, Puerto Rico was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 9 NORTH DAKOTA SCS WILDCATS 3

The Cyclones defeated their foe the Wildcats, they out hit them eleven to nine, including three doubles and a home run and they were aided by six walks. The Cyclones starting pitcher was lefty freshman Hayden Frank, from STMA HS, he threw five innings. He gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty freshman Griffin Dosan from Rock Ridge HS threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Blaine Fischer from BBE HS went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Terrance Moody from SRR HS went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Will VanBeck from BBE HS had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alejandro Diaz form Sapulpa, Oklahoma went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Reis from Beatrice, Nebraska went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Ince from Aitkin HS went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Wildcats was righty freshman Ben Clause from West Fargo HS. He threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty freshman Tate DeKok from BBE HS threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and four walks. Lefty sophomore Jacob Topp from Fargo, ND threw 1/3 of an inning. Ryan Loewe from Bemidji HS went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Oakley DuBord from Kindred, ND went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Tori Uhlich from Wahpeton HS went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brendan Maasjo from Wheatland, ND went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mason Allmaras from Kindred went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brayden Herr from Humboldt, SD earned a walk and he had a sacrifice fly and Skylar Fields from Midlotian, Texas earned a walk and Zach Taft from MHD HS earned a walk. Trace King for Linton, ND went 1-for-5 with a stolen base.

Friday, May 17

Game 3: 11am CENTURY CC WOOD DUCKS vs. ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES

Game 4: 2:30pm ROCHESTER CTC YELLOW JACKETS vs. NORTH DAKOTA SCS WILDCATS

Game 5: 6:00pm Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday, May 18

Game 6: 12:00pm Winner game 3vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7: 3:00pm If necessary