MN Junior College Baseball Update

2024 Region XIII Baseball Junior College Tournament

CENTRAL DIVISION BASEBALL REPORT

ALEXANDRIA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEGENDS

ANOKA RASMEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE GOLDEN RAMS

CENTRAL LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS

MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS

RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 8 MN. NORTH CC HIBBING CARDINALS 2

The Warriors defeated the Cardinals in their first round region 13 game. They out hit them eleven to ten, including a triple and a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher was righty sophomore Dylan Grey, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up ten singles, two runs, two walks and he he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Sam Etterman from Willmar HS, he went 2-for-5 with a triple for four RBIs and he scored a run. Mason Macziewski from HLWW HS went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nolan Eischens from New Prague HS went 2-for-5 with a double and Luke Ruter from NLS HS went 1-for-5. Andre Prieve from Hutchinson HS went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Max Athmann from Paynesville Area HS went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Tanner Olson from Hanska, Mn went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was righty freshman Toby Collins from DC HS, he threw six innings. He gave up eleven singles, eight runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty freshman Joss Parantala form Lawrence Lake, Mn threw two innings, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Owen Hindermark, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Jake Madril went 2-for-3, he had a walk and he scored a run. Mike Madril went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Michael Hodsdon went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Misael Santlago was hit by a pitch. Connor Gilreath went 1-for-4 and Johnny Saenz went 1-for-3 with a walk. Bruce Slygh went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 8 RIVERLAND BLUE DEVILS 4

The Cyclones defeated the Blue Devils in their first round Region 13 game, they out hit them ten to five. this included a pair of double and a triple. The Cyclones starting pitcher was lefty sophomore Carson Reeve from PEM HS, he threw five innings. He gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and three strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area HS threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced. Righty sophomore Cole Fuchs from Rocori HS threw three innings in relief to close it out. He gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Hayden Frank from STMA HS, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Blaine Fischer from BBE HS went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Jake Ince was credited for a RBI. Alejandro Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Sam Holthaus went 1-for-5. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-4 with a triple he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Terrance Moody went 1-for-4. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Max Reis earned a walk.

The Blue Devils starting pitcher was Righty sophomore Asalhi Sato from Chiba, Japan, he threw seven innings. He gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty freshman Jack Sorensen from Cloquet HS threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Sam McEvoy from Duluth, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Blue Devils offense was led by Sam McEvoy, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Josh Fernandez was credited for a RBI. Evan Lenz went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Boden Simon had a walk and he scored a run. Kaelo Aguirre went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Ashton Wolf went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.

ROCHESTER CC YELLOW JACKETS 9 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 1

The Yellow Jackets defeated their foe the Warriors in the second round game of the Region 13 tournament. The Yellow Jackets out hit the Warriors twelve to five, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. Righty sophomore Reese Campanale from Orlando, Florida threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Yellow Jacket offense was led by Luis Rodrigues, went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Reese Campanale went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Griffey Olson went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and a walk. August Mungarviata went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Kyle Behtl had a walk. Landon Tegan went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Owen Varges was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Jerry Santiago went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Warriors starting pitcher was righty sophomore Sam Etterman from Willmar HS, he threw seven innings. He gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Lefty Brock Davis from New Prague HS threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and three runs.

The Warriors offense was led by Sam Etterman, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Nolan Eischens from New Prague HS went 2-for-4, Tanner Olson from St. James HS and Gabe Rohman from NLS HS both went 1-for-3.

ALEX. CC LEGENDS 4 NORTHLAND PIONEERS 2

Stats are incomplete so not able to do a summary

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 8 ROCHESTER CTC YELLOW JACKETS 5

The Cyclones defeated the No. 1. Seed from the South Divison the Yellow Jackets, they out hit them fifteen to seven, including two triples, a double and a home run. This qualified the Cyclones for the Super Regional next week. Their starting pitcher was lefty freshman Hayden Frank from STMA HS. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area HS threw 1 1/3 inning, he issued a walk and he recorded a strikeout. Right freshman Griffin Dosan from Rock Ridge HS threw three innings to close it out, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Cole Fuchs from Rocori HS threw one inning, he gave up one walk, one run to close it out.

The Cyclones offense was led by Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 4-for-5 for two RBIs and Kayden Frank went 1-for-4. Terrance Moody from SRR HS went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Blaine Fischer from BBE HS went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jake Ince from Aitkin HS went 2-for-5 with two triples for a RBI and he scored a run and Will VanBeck from BBE HS went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Max Reis from Beatrice, Nebraska went 1-for-5 for a RBI.

The Yellow Jackets starting pitcher a righty sophomore from Cosmo, Puerto Rico threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty sophomore Zach Carr from Rochester John Marshall HS threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets offense was led by Reese Campanale, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and Luis Rodriguez had a walk. Kyle Behtel went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Augasato Mungarrieta had three walks and he scored a run. Owen Vargas went 2-for-3 with a walk and and Griffin Olson had a walk and he scored a run. Logan Ahrens went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

CENTURY CC WOODDUCKS 10 ALEX. CC LEGENDS 9

The Wood Ducks come from behind to defeat the Legends, they out hit them fifteen to ten, including a huge five run ninth inning. This included three home runs and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher righty sophomore Wes Nelson threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Jake Schmidt threw one inning, he gave up one hit, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Mason McGowan threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty freshman Seth Luther threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty freshman Jakob Flaten threw one inning, he gave up one hit and a walk. Righty freshman close it out with 1/3 of an inning to earn the win.

The offense was led by Winky Estrada from Litchfield HS, he went 3-for-5 with two home runs for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Seth Tierney went 3-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Cole Bakkum went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Joe Hanson went 2-for-4 with and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Porter Jorgenson went 1-for-4 with a walk. Dorn Vogel went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Seth Nelson went 3-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Legends starting pitcher was lefty sophomore Kai Mayfield from Beatrice, Nebraska, he threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty sophomore Caden Sand from Albany HS threw three innings; he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty freshman Luke Saulters from Round Rock, Texas gave up a hit and a run. Lefty freshman Jaden Drill from Courtland, Mn threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, and one walk.

The Legends offense was led by Austin Henrichs from SSS HS, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and a pair of stolen bases. Devin Gutierrez from Corpus Christi, Texas went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chuck Hackett from Foley HS went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Calen O’Connell from SSS HS went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Landen Tillquist from Omaha, Nebraska was credited for a RBI.Carter Lang from New Ulm HS went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Brady Goebel from Albany HS earned two walks and he scored a run. Jaden Drill from Courtland, MN went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Maddox Mortensen from Courtland, Mn went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

RIVERLAND BLUE DEVILS 12 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 2

The Blue Devils out hit their regional rivals seventeen to four, including a home run and a pair of doubles and nine collecting hits. The starting pitcher lefty freshman Jack Sorensen from Cloquet HS threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The offense was led by Karlo Aguirre, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Joshua Fernandez went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jeremy Vega went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam McEvoy went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ashton Wolf went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Misael Martinez went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Jeremy Portela went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Evan Lenz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Boden Simon went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Warriors starting pitcher was righty freshman Ethan Bulthuis from Prinsburg, MN threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up ten hits, five runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty sophomore Caden Lang from GSL HS threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and one walk.

The Warrior offense was led by Luke Ruter from NLS HS, he went 1-for-2 with a triple and he was hit by a pitch. Nolan Eischens from New Prague HS went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Caden Lang had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Max Athmann from Paynesville Area HS went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Tanner Olson from Hanska, MN was hit by a pitch. Mason Macziewski from HLWW HS earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Brady Perleberg from Brandon-Evansville HS earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Etterman from Willmar Hs earned a walk and he scored a run.

NDSCS WILDCATS 9 ALEX. CC LEGENDS 5

Stats incomplete so not able to do a summary