Four in a Row for the Cyclones

FINAL FOUR REGION X111 NJCAA NORTH PLAINS DISTRICT COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASEBALL

(DICK PUTZ FIELD)

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday, May 17

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 15 CENTURY CC WOOD DUCKS 8

The Cyclones defeated their regional rivals the Wood Ducks, they out hit them eighteen to thirteen. This included three home runs, a triple and a double and nine players collecting hits. The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty sophomore Carson Reeves, from PEM HS, he threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area HS, threw 2 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. Righty sophomore Cole Fuchs from Rocori HS thew three innings, he gave up one walk.

The Cyclones offense was led by Alejandro Diaz from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. He went 4-for-5 with a home run for five huge RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple for four RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Jake Ince from Aitkin HS went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Hayden Frank from STMA HS went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit twice by a pitch and Blaine Fischer went 1-for-6 and a stolen base. Terrance Moody from SRR HS went 2-for-5, he earned two walks and he scored three runs and Will Van Beck from BBE HS went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS went 1-for-6, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Wood Ducks starting pitcher was righty sophomore Wes Nelson from Washburn HS, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Jake Schmidt from Sibley East HS threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Right freshman Jakob Flaten from St. Croix Prep HS threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Mason McGowan from Chaska HS threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Righty sophomore Cole Bakkum from Eau Claire, Wisconsin threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks offense was led by Seth Tierney from Eden Prairie HS went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Bakkum went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Huberty from Woodbury HS went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and Seth Hansen from Wayzata HS went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Dom Vogel from Farmington HS went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Seth Nelson from Mahtomedi HS went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and Joe Hansen from Wayzata was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Chris Brey from Armstrong HS went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Adrian Warcken from Wayzata HS went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Porter Jorgenson from Thunder Bay, Ontario went 1-for-5.

NDSCS WILDCATS. 7 ROCHESTER CTC YELLOW JACKETS 5

The Wildcats defeated their regional rivals the Yellow Jackets, they out hit them ten to nine. They collected three doubles in support of their pitchers, Righty sophomore Brendan Maasjo from Wheatland, ND threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs and one walk. Righty freshman Ryan Loewe from Bemidji HS threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and three walks.

Their offense was led by Mason Allmaras from Kindred, ND, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Ryan Loewe from Bemidji HS went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Ben Clouse from West Fargo HS went 1-for-5 with a double. Oakley DuBord from Kindred, HD went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Tori Uhlich from Wahpeton, ND went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Braden Herr from Humboldt, SD had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Zach Taft from Moorhead HS went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Wrigley Gunderson from West Fargo HS was hit by a pitch and Brendan Maasjo scored a run.

The Yellow Jackets staring pitcher was righty sophomore Jerry Santiago Jr from Coarna, Puerto Rico threw four innings. He gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty sophomore Luis Rodriguez threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

The offense was led by Austin Mungarrieta from Valencia-Carabob, Venezuela went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and Luis Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rees Campanale from Orlando, Florida went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Teagun Ahrens from Owatonna HS had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ramon Tegan from Barquisimeto, Venezuela was credited for a RBI , Jerry Santiago went 2-for-2 and Logan O’Hara from Blue Earth HS went 1-for-2.

Game 5: CENTURY CC WOOD DUCKS 10 NORTH DAKOTA SCS WILDCATS 0

The Wood Ducks defeated their regional rivals the Wildcats, they out hit them twelve to three, including a home run and a double and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was righty freshman Joey Koch from Rogers HS, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up thee hits, one walk and he recorded thee strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Seth Tierney from Eden Prairie HS, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for six huge RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Adrian Warcken from Wayzata HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dom Vogel from Farmington HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Bakkum from Eau Claire North HS went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored three runs. Seth Nelson from Mahtomedi HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Chris Brey from Armstrong was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Caden Besemer from Litchfield HS went 3-for-3, with two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs and Joe Hansen from Wayzata HS went 1-for-3.

The Wildcats starting pitcher was righty sophomore Zach Taft from Moorhead HS threw threw innings. He gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Trace King from Linton, ND threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and one walk. Tori Uhlich from Wahpeton, ND went 1-for-3, Braden Herr from Humboldt, SD went 1-for-2, Oakley DuBord from Kindred, ND went 1-for-2 and Mason Allmaras from Kindred, ND earned a walk.

Saturday, May 18

CENTURY CC WOOD DUCKS 9 ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 6

The Wood Ducks defeated the Cyclones, they were out hit eleven to nine. They did collect a home run and three big doubles and eight walks. Their starting pitcher was righty freshman Kirill Landry from Centennial HS, he threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty freshman Brandon Hugo from Burnsville HS threw 2/3 innings, he retired the two batters he faced.

The Wood Ducks were led on offense by Porter Jorgenson from Thunder Bay, Ontario, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Jack Huberty from Woodbury HS went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dom Vogel from Farmington HS went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Seth Nelson from Washburn HS went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Joe Hansen from Wayzata HS scored a run. Chris Brey from Armstrong HS went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Cole Bakkum from Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Adrian Warcken from Wayzata HS both went 1-for-5 and Seth Tierney from Eden Prairie earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty sophomore Will VanBeck from BBE HS threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs and seven walks. Righty freshman Griffin Dosan from Rock Ridge HS, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty freshman Sam Nistler from EVW HS threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Jake Ince from Aitkin HS went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double and he scored a pair of runs. Terrance Moody from SRR HS went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Alejandro Diaz from Sapulpa, Oklahoma earned a walk. Max Reis from Beatrice, Nebraska went 3-for-4 with a double, a trio of stolen bases and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 2-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and Owen Bode from Little Falls HS had a stolen base.

NATIONAL QUALIFIER

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 24 CENTURY CC WOOD DUCKS 22

The Cyclones defeated their regional rivals the Wood Ducks, they were actually out hit twenty-five to twenty-two. The Cyclones qualified for the fourth season in a row not till after the Wood Ducks scored eleven runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty freshman Terrance Moody from SRR HS, he threw three innings. He gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty freshman Elian Mezquita, from St. Cloud Apollo HS, threw three innings, he gave up six strikeouts, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Holthaus threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and two walks. Lefty sophomore Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville HS, he threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. Lefty sophomore Carson Kullhem from Aitkin HS threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, and two walks. Righty freshman Cole Fuchs from Rocori HS threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Righty freshman Sam Nislter from EVW HS threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Apollo, he went 4-for-6 with a triple and a double for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo went 4-for-6 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Will VanBeck from BBE HS, went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Reed Berberich went 1-for-7 for three RBIs and he scored three runs.

The Wood Ducks starting pitcher was righty freshman Joe Koch, from Roger HS, he threw 2 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Mason McGowan from Chaska HS, threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Cam Baalson from Litchfield HS gave up one hit, four runs and one walk. Righty freshman Tim Buchler from Los Vegas, Nevada threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and one walk. Lefty freshman Jakob Flaten from Stillwater HS, threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, five runs and one walk. Lefty sophomore Jake Schmidt from Sibley East HS threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty sophomore Jackson Ogden from White Bear Lake HS, threw one inning, he issued three walks.

The Wood Ducks offense was led by Dom Vogel from Farmington HS went 2-for-4 with a home run for five RBIs, he earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Joe Hansen from Wayzata HS went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Porter Jorgenson from Thunder Bay, Ontario went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cole Bakkum from Eau Claire, Wisconsin went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jack Huberty from Woodbury HS went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Besemer from Litchfield HS went 5-for-6 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chris Brey from Armstrong HS went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a a stolen base and he scored three runs. Adrian Warcken from Wayzata HS went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hank Munson form Elva, Wisconsin went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and Winky Estrada from Litchfield HS earned a walk. Seth Tierney from Eden Prairie HS went 1-for-6 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Seth Nelson from Mahtomedi HS went 1-for-6, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.