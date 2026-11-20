The St. John's football team is gearing up to start the NCAA Division III playoffs on Saturday, November 28 against either Benedictine (Illinois) or Hanover (Indiana). The Johnnies will host the winner in Collegeville a week from Saturday. Benedictine will play Hanover tomorrow for the right to face St. John's.

Fasching Weighs In

St. John's head football coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON. He says he and his staff have started work preparing for their 2nd round game. Fasching expects he and his staff to watch the game on the NCAA provided stream. He says finishing 10-0 in the regular season isn't easy and he credits the coaching staff and the players for accomplishing the feat. Fasching says "there aren't that many undefeated teams at any level of college football".

Tough Bracket for Johnnies

Fasching says the Division III playoffs are "pretty regional". He says because of that, the bracket is awfully tough for them with UW-Whitewater and North Central (Illinois) in the same side of the bracket. North Central has been in the last 6 championship games while Whitewater is ranked #2 in the latest d3football.com poll.

Jason Soria for TSM Jason Soria for TSM

More Honors for Feeney

St. John's senior quarterback Trey Feeney was named to the d3football.com final National Team of the Week on Tuesday. Feeney threw 6 touchdown passes in the first half of St. John's 49-0 win over St. Olaf last weekend. Fasching considers Feeney to be one of the best quarterbacks he's coached at St. John's. He puts him right there with Jackson Erdmann and Aaron Syverson.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, click below.