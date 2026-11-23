St. John's football is set to face Hanover (Indiana) Saturday, November 28 in the 2nd round of the NCAA Division III tournament at noon in Collegeville.

How Hanover Advanced

St. John's is ranked #3 in the latest d3football.com poll and are 10-0 on the season. Hanover College is coming off a 30-24 win over Benedictine (Illinois) last Saturday in the first round. St. John's and Hanover have no common opponents and this will be the first meeting between the two schools.

Who awaits the winner

The John's/Hanover winner will play the North Central (Illinois)/Depauw winner Saturday, December 5.