Johnnies, Bennies Top Macalester

photo courtesy of gojohnnies.com

St. John's basketball improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the MIAC after posting a 75-50 win at Macalester in St. Paul Wednesday night.  Cathedral graduate Mitchell Plombon led the Johnnies with 27 points and 9 rebounds and Ryan Thissen added 10 points and 7 assists.  St. John's will play at Hamline Saturday at 1 p.m.

St. Ben's basketball beat Macalester 67-52 Wednesday night in St. Joseph to improve to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the MIAC.  St. Ben's was led in scoring by Carla Meyer, Sophia Jonas and Gabby Martin with 15 points apiece.  St. Ben's will play at Hamline Saturday at 3 p.m.

 

