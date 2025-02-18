St. John&#8217;s Basketball Drops in National Poll

St. John’s Basketball Drops in National Poll

Pat McKenzie (photo - Graham Miller)

St. John's Basketball moved down in this week's d3hoops.com Division III men's college basketball poll.  The Johnnies are ranked #12 this week after being ranked #6 the week before.  St. John's had won 16 straight games until their loss at Gustavus Saturday in St. Peter.

St. John's is 20-3 and 13-1 in the MIAC.  St. John's will host Augsburg Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will play at Bethel Saturday at 3 p.m. to close the regular season.

Wesleyan is ranked #1 again this week followed by New York University and UW-Platteville.

 

