St. John’s Basketball Drops in National Poll

St. John's Basketball moved down in this week's d3hoops.com Division III men's college basketball poll. The Johnnies are ranked #12 this week after being ranked #6 the week before. St. John's had won 16 straight games until their loss at Gustavus Saturday in St. Peter.

Get our free mobile app

St. John's is 20-3 and 13-1 in the MIAC. St. John's will host Augsburg Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will play at Bethel Saturday at 3 p.m. to close the regular season.

Wesleyan is ranked #1 again this week followed by New York University and UW-Platteville.