St. John’s Basketball Moving Up in National Poll

St. John's basketball is ranked #9 this week in the d3hoops.com Division III men's college basketball poll. St. John's were ranked #12 in the poll in each of the last 2 weeks. The Johnnies are 17-2 overall and 10-0 in the MIAC.

Wesleyan is ranked #1 followed by Illinois Wesleyan. UW-Platteville is ranked #4, UW-La Crosse is ranked #6, and Wisconsin Lutheran is #8. St. John's is the lone MIAC school ranked.

St. John's will play at St. Scholastica in Duluth at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.