St. John&#8217;s Basketball Moving Up in National Poll

St. John’s Basketball Moving Up in National Poll

photo courtesy of gojohnnies.com

St. John's basketball is ranked #9 this week in the d3hoops.com Division III men's college basketball poll.  St. John's were ranked #12 in the poll in each of the last 2 weeks.  The Johnnies are 17-2 overall and 10-0 in the MIAC.

1390 Granite City Sports logo
Get our free mobile app

Wesleyan is ranked #1 followed by Illinois Wesleyan.  UW-Platteville is ranked #4, UW-La Crosse is ranked #6, and Wisconsin Lutheran is #8.  St. John's is the lone MIAC school ranked.

St. John's will play at St. Scholastica in Duluth at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

 

Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: St. John's Basketball
Categories: college sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports