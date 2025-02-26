St. Ben’s Basketball Wins MIAC Tourney Game; SJU Knows Opponent

St. Ben's basketball rallied from down 4 at halftime to win at Concordia-Moorhead 68-64 in the MIAC Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday night. The Bennies were led in scoring by Sophia Jonas with 13 points and Lauren Arnold with 12 points. Tatum Findley scored 11 points off the bench and Megan Morgan added 10 points.

St. Ben's is 17-9 on the season and will play in the MIAC Tournament semifinals Thursday at Bethel at 7pm.

Get our free mobile app

St. John's basketball received a 1st round bye in the MIAC Men's Basketball Tournament. The Johnnies will host Hamline Thursday at 7pm in the MIAC Tournament semifinals. The 10th ranked Johnnies are the #2 seed in the tournament. Hamline defeated Concordia 74-59 Tuesday night in the MIAC Quarterfinals.