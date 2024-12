The 21st ranked St. John's basketball team defeated Marymount University 71-55 in Washington D.C. Wednesday. The Johnnies led 39-23 at halftime and held off Marymount in the 2nd half.

St. John's was led in scoring by Blake Berg with 17 points, Kyle Johnson added 11 points and Zach Longueville added 10. St. John's is 9-2 and will play Rowan University of New Jersey at 2 p.m. (CT) today in D.C.