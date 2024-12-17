St. Ben&#8217;s Basketball Drops 2nd Game in Puerto Rico

St. Ben’s Basketball Drops 2nd Game in Puerto Rico

photo courtesy of gobennies.com

The St. Ben's basketball team lost 63-59 in overtime to John Carroll University of Ohio Tuesday morning in San Juan, Puerto Rico.  The Bennies trailed by 10 at the end of the first quarter, were down 6 at halftime and trailed by 4 going into the 4th quarter.

Megan Morgan led St. Ben's with 18 points, Tatum Findley added 12 points, Sophia Jonas had 11 points and Olivia Boily added 10 points.  Sophia Baldessari had 13 rebounds for the Bennies.  St. Ben's defeated Caltech 54-41 in Puerto Rico Monday.

St. Ben's is 8-2 overall and is now off until January 4 when they host Hamline at 1 p.m.

 

