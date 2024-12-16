St. Ben’s Basketball Wins in Puerto Rico

The St. Ben's basketball team is playing two games in San Juan, Puerto Rico this week. The Bennies defeated Caltech 54-41 this morning in their first of 2 games there. Sophia Jonas and Olivia Boily each had 11 points to lead St. Ben's.

The 8-1 Bennies will play John Carroll University of Ohio at 8 a.m. (CT) Tuesday in Puerto Rico.

St. John's basketball arrives in Washington, D.C. today to play a pair of games Wednesday and Thursday.