Johnnie Basketball Moving Up Again in National Poll

The St. John's basketball team was ranked #9 last week in the d3hoops.com Division III men's college basketball poll. The Johnnies extended their win streak with an overtime victory at home over Concordia-Moorhead Saturday. St. John's is ranked #6 in this week's poll. The Johnnies are 19-2 and winners of 15 straight.

Get our free mobile app

St. John's is 12-0 in the MIAC and will play at home against Macalester Wednesday at 7 p.m. In this week's poll Wesleyan is ranked #1, New York University is #2, UW-Platteville is #3, Wisconsin Lutheran is #7, and UW-La Crosse is ranked #9.