Johnnie Basketball Moving Up Again in National Poll

Johnnie Basketball Moving Up Again in National Poll

Johnnie Basketball 2024 (Photo - Graham Miller)

The St. John's basketball team was ranked #9 last week in the d3hoops.com Division III men's college basketball poll.  The Johnnies extended their win streak with an overtime victory at home over Concordia-Moorhead Saturday.  St. John's is ranked #6 in this week's poll.  The Johnnies are 19-2 and winners of 15 straight.

1390 Granite City Sports logo
Get our free mobile app

St. John's is 12-0 in the MIAC and will play at home against Macalester Wednesday at 7 p.m.  In this week's poll Wesleyan is ranked #1, New York University is #2, UW-Platteville is #3, Wisconsin Lutheran is #7, and UW-La Crosse is ranked #9.

 

Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: St. John's Basketball
Categories: college sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports