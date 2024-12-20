St. John’s Basketball Wins Again in D.C.

The 21st ranked St. John's Basketball team defeated Rowan University of New Jersey 91-66 Thursday afternoon in Washington D.C. The Johnnies led 47-25 at halftime and held off Rowan in the 2nd half.

St. John's was led by Kooper Vaughn with 24 points, Blake Berg had 19 points and Ryan Thissen chipped in 10 points and 7 assists. St. John's is 10-2 and is now off until January 4 when they host Hamline. St. John's defeated Marymount University 71-55 Wednesday in Washington D.C.