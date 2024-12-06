Johnnie Football Expects a Stiff Challenge From Susquehanna

3rd ranked St. John's will host Susquehanna Saturday at noon in the 3rd round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs. The Johnnies are 11-0 while Susquehanna University is 10-1. The River Hawks suffered their only loss this season to 2nd ranked Cortland 40-38 on September 21. Susquehanna University is a Liberal Arts College located in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.

photo - Andrew Ritter photo - Andrew Ritter loading...

St. John's football coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON. He says with just 16 schools remaining in the Division III playoffs, everyone is good. He says the Johnnies are concerned about Susquehanna quarterback Josh Ehrlich, who provides a threat as both a passer and runner. Ehrlich has thrown for 2,590 yards and 31 touchdowns and has run for another 637 yards and 10 touchdowns. The River Hawks are averaging 48 points per game.

Get our free mobile app

Fasching appreciates the more than 3,000 fans who came out to watch the Johnnies win their 2nd round game against UW-La Crosse last week with the game time temperature at 9 degrees. He expects a crowd of twice as many with temperatures expected to be in the 40s Saturday.

photo - Andrew Ritter photo - Andrew Ritter loading...

Johnnie senior quarterback Aaron Syverson had a dominating regular season throwing for 3,559 yards and 43 touchdowns with just 4 interceptions. Dylan Wheeler has been his top target with 75 catches for 1,065 yards and 19 touchdowns followed by Marselio Mendez, who has 56 catches for 935 yards and 12 touchdowns. Will Blakely leads the team with 10 rushing touchdowns.

The 4 national championships for St. John's came in 1963, 1965, 1976 and 2003. All of these titles were won with the guidance of legendary head coach John Gagliardi.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, it is available below.