High School Wrestling Season In Review
We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Becker Bulldogs and the Foley Falcons. From the Park Region Conference the Royalton/Uspala Royals and from the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs and Holdingford Huskers.
Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all eleven teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site: https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.
CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE
FINAL STANDINGS
Willmar Cardinals 7-0 13-3
Brainerd Warriors 6-1 19-11
Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres 5-2 15-7
Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 4-3 15-9
St. Cloud Tech Tiger Coop 3-4 6-10
Alexandria Cardinals 2-5 7-11
Rocori Spartans 1-6 10-17
Fergus Falls Otters 0-7 4-18
ALL CONFERENCE
Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres
106 Dylan Enriquez
132 Jackson Penk
138 Nick Pelach
220 Cole Fibranz
Honorable Mention
113 Andy Heckman
145 Sam Fernholz
182 Jack Engle
Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm
120 Jared Spohn
160 Jacob Ackerman
170 Marcus Santillana
113 Dante Haywood
138 Benjamin Gilbertson
Honorable Mention
145 Cole Ackerman
132 Andrew Wollak
285 Hunter Farnick
St. Cloud Tech Tigers Coop
106 Jaxon Kenning
145 Tyler Zachman
170 Tyler Hugg
182 Logan Hanson
Honorable Mention
Carlos Agee
Rocori Spartans
106 Gavin Winter
113 Austin Moscho
182 Ben Primus
GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Final Standings
Foley Falcons 6-0 31-5
Becker Bulldogs 5-1 22-3
Mora Mustangs 4-2 20-10
Little Falls Flyers 3-3 16-18
Albany Huskies 2-4
Milaca Wolves 1-5
Zimmerman Thunder 0-6 8-11
ALL CONFERENCE
Foley Falcons
106 Levi Jacobson
113 Evan Milejczak
120 Ethan Oswald
126 Logan Thorsten
138 Isaiah Fitch
145 Mark Dierkes
152 Connor Thorsten
170 Max Lefebvre
195 Hunter Gorecki
220 Carter Svihla
285 Elijah Novak
Becker Bulldogs
113 Ethan Anderson
120 Mason Doucette
126 Jake Nelson
132 Lukas Paulson
145 Logan Jurek
160 Caden Dewall
220 Brayden Weber
CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE
FINAL STANDINGS
Pierz Pioneers 6-0 17-8
Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars 5-1 10-7
Howard Lake/W-W Lakers 4-2 14-8
Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 2-4 12-10
Kimball Area Cubs 2-4 15-9
Paynesville Bulldogs 2-4 10-19
Holdingford Huskiers 0-6 9-13
All Conference
152 Zach Holtz 10th Kimball Area
182 Alex Lange 12th Holdingford
Honorable Mention
106 Teagyn Ludwig 9th Eden Valley-Watkins
145 James Welle 11th Holdingford
160 Ashton Hanan 9th Kimball Area
170 Tate Lange 10th Holdingford
195 Carter Holtz 9th Kimball Area
220 Ethan Kay 12th Eden Valley-Watkins
PARK REGION CONFERENCE
SOUTH
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wolves
West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville Knights
Royalton/Upsala Royals
Osakis Silverstreaks
All Conference
106 Sam Costanzo
132 Jacob Leibold
152 Damion Theisen
160 Jackson Held