High School Wrestling Season In Review

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Becker Bulldogs and the Foley Falcons. From the Park Region Conference the Royalton/Uspala Royals and from the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs and Holdingford Huskers.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all eleven teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site: https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

FINAL STANDINGS

Willmar Cardinals 7-0 13-3

Brainerd Warriors 6-1 19-11

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres 5-2 15-7

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 4-3 15-9

St. Cloud Tech Tiger Coop 3-4 6-10

Alexandria Cardinals 2-5 7-11

Rocori Spartans 1-6 10-17

Fergus Falls Otters 0-7 4-18

ALL CONFERENCE

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres

106 Dylan Enriquez

132 Jackson Penk

138 Nick Pelach

220 Cole Fibranz

Honorable Mention

113 Andy Heckman

145 Sam Fernholz

182 Jack Engle

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

120 Jared Spohn

160 Jacob Ackerman

170 Marcus Santillana

113 Dante Haywood

138 Benjamin Gilbertson

Honorable Mention

145 Cole Ackerman

132 Andrew Wollak

285 Hunter Farnick

St. Cloud Tech Tigers Coop

106 Jaxon Kenning

145 Tyler Zachman

170 Tyler Hugg

182 Logan Hanson

Honorable Mention

Carlos Agee

Rocori Spartans

106 Gavin Winter

113 Austin Moscho

182 Ben Primus

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Final Standings

Foley Falcons 6-0 31-5

Becker Bulldogs 5-1 22-3

Mora Mustangs 4-2 20-10

Little Falls Flyers 3-3 16-18

Albany Huskies 2-4

Milaca Wolves 1-5

Zimmerman Thunder 0-6 8-11

ALL CONFERENCE

Foley Falcons

106 Levi Jacobson

113 Evan Milejczak

120 Ethan Oswald

126 Logan Thorsten

138 Isaiah Fitch

145 Mark Dierkes

152 Connor Thorsten

170 Max Lefebvre

195 Hunter Gorecki

220 Carter Svihla

285 Elijah Novak

Becker Bulldogs

113 Ethan Anderson

120 Mason Doucette

126 Jake Nelson

132 Lukas Paulson

145 Logan Jurek

160 Caden Dewall

220 Brayden Weber

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

FINAL STANDINGS

Pierz Pioneers 6-0 17-8

Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars 5-1 10-7

Howard Lake/W-W Lakers 4-2 14-8

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 2-4 12-10

Kimball Area Cubs 2-4 15-9

Paynesville Bulldogs 2-4 10-19

Holdingford Huskiers 0-6 9-13

All Conference

152 Zach Holtz 10 th Kimball Area

182 Alex Lange 12 th Holdingford

Honorable Mention

106 Teagyn Ludwig 9 th Eden Valley-Watkins

145 James Welle 11 th Holdingford

160 Ashton Hanan 9 th Kimball Area

170 Tate Lange 10 th Holdingford

195 Carter Holtz 9 th Kimball Area

220 Ethan Kay 12 th Eden Valley-Watkins

PARK REGION CONFERENCE

SOUTH

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wolves

West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville Knights

Royalton/Upsala Royals

Osakis Silverstreaks

All Conference

106 Sam Costanzo

132 Jacob Leibold

152 Damion Theisen

160 Jackson Held