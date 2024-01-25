High School Sports Schedule Thursday January 25
Boys Basketball:
Apollo at Sartell-St. Stephen
Tech at Brainerd
Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI
Cathedral at Pierz
Royalton at BBE
Milaca at Albany
Chisago Lakes at Becker
Little Falls at Foley
Laporte at St. John's Prep
Eden Valley-Watkins at Holdingford
Morris Area at Sauk Centre
Litchfield at Minnewaska
Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria
Royalton at Kimball
Eden Valley-Watkins at ACGC
Litchfield at Minnewaska
Chisago Lakes at Becker
Holdingford at Maple Lake
Paynesville at West Central
Annandale at Milaca
Watertown-Mayer at New London-Spicer
Little Falls at North Branch
Boys Hockey:
River Lakes at St. Cloud Crush
Princeton at Becker