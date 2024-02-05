High School Sports Schedule Monday February 5

Boys Basketball:

Becker at ROCORI

Holdingford at Foley

Big Lake at Zimmerman

Annandale at Melrose

Girls Basketball:

Big Lake at Zimmerman

MACCRAY at Paynesville

Boys Hockey:

Becker-Big Lake at River Lakes

Saturday (Late Results)

Girls Basketball:

Albany 81, Becker 65 (@ Alexandria)

(Kylan Gerads led Albany with 23 points, Alyssa Sand added 18 points and Tatum Findley chipped in 15 points for the Huskies. Becker was led by Alexis Rose with 38 points)