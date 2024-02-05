High School Sports Schedule Monday February 5

High School Sports Schedule Monday February 5

photo courtesy of Nate Guetter

Boys Basketball:
Becker at ROCORI
Holdingford at Foley
Big Lake at Zimmerman
Annandale at Melrose

Girls Basketball:
Big Lake at Zimmerman
MACCRAY at Paynesville

Boys Hockey:
Becker-Big Lake at River Lakes

Get our free mobile app

Saturday (Late Results)

Girls Basketball:

Albany 81, Becker 65 (@ Alexandria)
(Kylan Gerads led Albany with 23 points, Alyssa Sand added 18 points and Tatum Findley chipped in 15 points for the Huskies.  Becker was led by Alexis Rose with 38 points)

 

Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports