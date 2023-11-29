High School Sports Results Tuesday November 28

Boys Hockey:

Cathedral 4, Providence Academy 3

Hutchinson 4, River Lakes 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Becker-Big Lake 5

(Senior Teagan Dodge and sophomore Elijah Fitch each had 3 goals, and 3 assists to lead Sauk Rapids-Rice and sophomore Chase Hiltner added a goal and 1 assist for the Storm).

Girls Hockey:

Buffalo 2, St. Cloud Crush 1

Moorhead 9, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0

River Lakes 3, Hutchinson 0

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Centre 75, Cathedral 34

(Cierra Kortan led all scorers with 27 points for Sauk Centre. Ellie Voth had 11 points for Cathedral).

Sartell-St. Stephen 57, Moorhead 40

Holdingford 79, St. Cloud Crush 24

ROCORI 39, Kimball 34

(Morgan Stang led ROCORI with 13 points and Jessica Boos added 11 points for the Spartans).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 57, North Branch 47

Albany 75, Royalton 36

(Albany was led by Alyssa Sand with 28 points, Tatum Findley had 13, and Savanna Pelzer had 13. Royalton was led by Kylie Waytashek with 17 points and Alise Schoenrock with 9).

Eden Valley-Watkins 60 HLWW 22

BBE 53, Melrose 42

Little Falls 56, Big Lake 26

Rockford 45, Maple Lake 28