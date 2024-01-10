High School Sports Results Tuesday January 9

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 57, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46

(Courtney Paulson led the Storm with 15 points).

Cathedral 66, Pierz 59

(Ella Voit led the Crusaders with 14 points. McKenna Buckentine added 13 points, Keira Alexander had 12 and Katie Pfeiffer chipped in 10 points. Keira Alexander added 5 steals and 4 assists with Ellie Voth had 9 rebounds and 4 assists.)

Royalton 67, St. Cloud Crush 47

Alexandria 80, ROCORI 25

Minnewaska 61, Eden Valley-Watkins 43

Albany 69, Milaca 40

Paynesville 60, Litchfield 41

Annandale 66, Kimball 47

Lester Prairie 57, Maple Lake 26

Sauk Centre 67, Montevideo 33

Foley 52, Little Falls 36

Bertha-Hewitt 64, St. John's Prep 22

Becker 103, Zimmerman 52

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 72, STMA 68

Tech 87, Esko 72

Alexandria 69, ROCORI 60

Cathedral 73, Apollo 59

(Jack Stang led the Crusaders with 20 points and Zach Stolzenberg added 18 points as Cathedral had 10 players enter the scoring column. The Crusaders are at Albany on Friday.)

BBE 74, Holdingford 65

Becker 81, Zimmerman 66

Pequot Lakes 79, Milaca 30

Eden Valley-Watkins 61, Litchfield 50

Paynesville 68, ACGC 47

Royalton 84, Maple Lake 33

Rockford 65, Kimball 51

Albany 68, Osakis 51

(Zeke Austin led Albany with 26 points).

Montevideo 64, Sauk Centre 60

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush 6, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3

(Teagan Ruprecht and Lauren Juncewski each scored 2 goals for St. Cloud. Jayden Layne had a goal and an assist for the Crush. Kylie Smith and Liz Bell added assists for St. Cloud which plays at Fergus Falls tomorrow evening.)

River Lakes 1, Willmar 0

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, St. Cloud Crush 1

(Shaun Paulson, Baylor Stebbins, Kyan Rieder, and Tony Colatrella had goals for the Sabres. Sartell moves to 11-2-1 on the season. The Sabres will road trip to Roseau Friday to take on section opponent, the Rams.)

Cathedral 5, Northern Lakes 2

(John Hirschfeld had two goals and two assists for the Crusaders. Andrew Dwinnell had two goals and Jaeger Wood rounded out the scoring for Cathedral. The Crusaders host top-ranked Hermantown tomorrow.)

Brainerd 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

River Lakes 4, Willmar 1