High School Sports Results Tuesday January 23

Boys Hockey:

Fergus Falls 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

(Baylor Stebbins scored the lone Sartell goal)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Willmar 1

Becker-Big Lake 4, River Lakes 3

Cathedral 7, Little Falls 1

(Six different Crusaders scored as they outshot the Flyers 63-10. Joey Gillespie had two goals and Landon Swenson, John Hirschfeld, Philip O’Neal, Jaeger Wood, and Andrew Dwinnell each found the back of the net. Cathedral is 14-4-1 and plays Northfield at the Bloomington Ice Garden on Friday.)

Delano 10, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0

Girls Hockey:

Brainerd-Little Falls 3, St. Cloud 1

(Lauren Juncewski scored the lone St. Cloud goal. The Crush's Abby Stevens recorded 23 saves in the loss while Erica Folden had 26 saves in the win for Brainerd/Little Falls. Next up for the Crush is a game at Thief River Falls on Friday).

Fergus Falls 5, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0

Pine City Area 5, Princeton-Becker-Big Lake 1

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2, Delano-Rockford 1

Get our free mobile app

Boys Basketball:

Little Falls 65, ROCORI 62

Bemidji 68, Apollo 65

Eden Valley-Watkins 54, Paynesville 41

Monticello 71, Becker 61

HLWW 78, Litchfield 52

Kimball 60, Holdingford 48

BBE 96, Maple Lake 66

ACGC 72, Royalton 56

Sauk Centre 79, Benson 48

West Central 68, Melrose 59

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 71, St. Cloud Crush 47

Willmar 76, Sauk Rapids-Rice 50

Fergus Falls 61, ROCORI 46

Cathedral 74, Milaca 68 (overtime)

(McKenna Buckentine led the Crusaders with 26 points including 6 made 3-pointers. Ella Voit added 12 points, Ellie Voth had a strong night on the boards hauling down 14 and adding 6 points. Emily Schaupp had 10 and Keira Alexander added 9. Cathedral's record is now 11-6.)

Albany 65, Little Falls 30

Foley 63, Mora 47

Glencoe-Silver Lake 57, Annandale 35

New London-Spicer 68, Dassel-Cokato 41

BBE 48, Paynesville 45

Sauk Centre 47, BOLD 39

Wrestling:

Brainerd 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 12

Boys Swimming/Diving:

Fergus Falls 93, Cathedral-Tech-ROCORI-Becker 92

(Joey Krueger finished 2nd in the 500 free and was part of the winning 200 and 400 free relays. TCBR hosts Alexandria tomorrow.)