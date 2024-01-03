High School Sports Results Tuesday January 2
Girls Basketball:
Detroit Lakes 64, St. Cloud Crush 41
Holdingford 60 BBE 42
Eden Valley-Watkins 56, Kimball 41
Royalton 65, Maple Lake 32
ACGC 56, Paynesville 54
Boys Basketball:
Foley 72, LPGE 32
Upsala 74, Royalton 51
Little Falls 57, Pillager 48
Annandale 54, Spectrum 51
Boys Hockey:
Cathedral 3, Cloquet 2
(Cole Hwang, Jaeger Wood, and Andrew Dwinnell scored for the Crusaders who are 10-3-1 on the season).
Gymnastics:
Sartell-St. Stephen 133.975, Fergus Falls 129.0
(This is Sartell's first win of the season. Paige Snider led the Sabres with lifetime personal best scores on beam, floor, and the all around. The Sabres' freshman stepped in to fill the athletes missing due to illness. Jenna Navratil, Gabbie Steinkopf, and Evy Tromburg competed in their first Varsity competition. Additionally, junior Natalie Gill stepped in on two Varsity events and scored a lifetime personal best on beam in the process.