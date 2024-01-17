High School Sports Results Tuesday January 16

Boys Hockey:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Mora-Milaca 4 (overtime tie)

Moorhead 7, St. Cloud Crush 1

River Lakes 5, Prairie Center 2

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush 3, River Lakes 3 (overtime tie)

(Molly Burkstrand and Lauren Juncewski each scored a goal and added an assist for St. Cloud. Jenny Amundson scored the other St. Cloud goal. Abby Stevens with 35 saves in net for the Crush. For the River Lakes Stars, Abby Storms had 2 goals while Sophia Hess had a goal and 2 assists. Natalie Kayser with 27 saves in net. Next up for the Crush is hosting #7AA Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Saturday January 20th at 2 pm at the MAC. The Stars will host Pine City on Friday January 19th at 7:15 at River Lakes Civic Arena.)

Brainerd-Little Falls 2, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0

Boys Basketball:

Tech 87, ROCORI 78

Apollo 82, Willmar 66

Brainerd 73, Sartell-St. Stephen 50

Foley 69, Cathedral 60

Browerville 90, St. John's Prep 53

Albany 79, Pierz 42

(Zeke Austin led Albany with 18 points and Sam Hondl added 16 points)

Eden Valley-Watkins 84, Kimball 60

Melrose 70, Holdingford 46

Annandale 71, New London-Spicer 60

Dassel-Cokato 66, Rockford 60

Glencoe-Silver Lake 75, Litchfield 64

Little Falls 72, Mora 59

BBE 70, KMS 67

Upsala 70, LPGE 34

East Ridge Academy 77, Maple Lake 56

Girls Basketball:

Little Falls 56, ROCORI 35

Foley 59, Osakis 49

Royalton 58, ACGC 41

New London-Spicer 67, Annandale 28

Becker 71, Cambridge-Isanti 63

BBE 70, Maple Lake 23

Dassel-Cokato 57, Rockford 48

Paynesville 55, Eden Valley-Watkins 39

Sauk Centre 71, Melrose 40

Pierz 62, Upsala 46

Pequot Lakes 79, Milaca 54

Gymnastics:

St. Cloud Crush 141.07, Brainerd 130.55.

(Cam Balfanz was first on the bars, the floor, and in the all-around.)