High School Sports Results Tuesday December 5

Boys Hockey:

St. Cloud 7, STMA 4

Cathedral 7, Gentry Academy 4

(Joey Gillespie added two goals and Griffin Sturm and Landon Swenson each chipped in a goal. Nick Hansen stopped 40 shots for the win in goal. The Crusaders are 4-0-1 and play at River Lakes tomorrow).

Little Falls 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Alexandria 2

Brainerd 5, River Lakes 0

Becker-Big Lake 12, Moose Lake Area 2

Girls Hockey:

Alexandria 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0

Brainerd-Little Falls 2, River Lakes 0

Princeton-Becker-Big Lake 4, Prairie Center 2

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 95, Little Falls 46

Apollo 90, Princeton 82

ROCORI 80, St. Francis 66

Waconia 80, Sartell-St. Stephen 45

Becker 73, Cathedral 61

(Zach Stolzenberg had 13 points and Hank Sand chipped in 11 points for the Crusaders. Cathedral is at Legacy Christian on Monday).

Morris Area 68, Melrose 65

Royalton 63, Milaca 43

Paynesville 86, Litchfield 47

BBE 63, Ashby 38

Girls Basketball:

St. Cloud 57, Big Lake 39

Sartell-St. Stephen 65, ROCORI 41

(Kate Van Erp had 16 points to lead ROCORI and Morgan Stang had 11 rebounds for the Spartans).

Alexandria 88, Sauk Rapids-Rice 36

(Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 19 points)

Albany 71, Holdingford 30

Milaca 66, Spectrum 34

BBE 61, Royalton 58

Morris Area 43, Melrose 29

Paynesville 70, Maple Lake 24

Kimball 53, ACGC 48

Litchfield 46, Eden Valley-Watkins 42