High School Sports Results Tuesday December 19
Boys Hockey:
Cathedral 8, Orono 5
(Andrew Dwinnell had four goals. John Hirschfeld had added two goals and Jaeger Wood and Joey Gillespie each had a goal for the Crusaders. Blake Kayser earned the win in goal in his first varsity start. Cathedral is 7-1-1 on the season.)
River Lakes 6, Fergus Falls 1
Pine City 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Girls Hockey:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3, Buffalo 1
Fergus Falls 5, St. Cloud Crush 4 (overtime)
(Lauren Juncewski scored 2 goals and Maggie O'Hara added 2 assists for the Crush. Kylie Smith and Teagan Ruprech each had a goal for St. Cloud.)
Boys Basketball:
Tech 71, St. Paul Johnson 64
Fergus Falls 79, ROCORI 68
Sauk Rapids-Rice 83, Brainerd 80
Sartell-St. Stephen 65, Willmar 60
Coon Rapids 94, Apollo 84
Becker 93, North Branch 87
Foley 67, Pine City 24
Sauk Centre 68, Kimball 31
Little Falls 61, Royalton 51
Annandale 91, Milaca 42
Paynesville 75, Dassel-Cokato 65
Hutchinson 68, Litchfield 37
North Lakes 67, St. John's Prep 48
Melrose 71, West Central 70
Big Lake 82, Princeton 59
Girls Basketball:
Alexandria 92, St. Cloud Crush 36
Willmar 61, Sartell-St. Stephen 49
Sauk Rapids-Rice 60, Brainerd 51
(Sienna Petermeier led the Storm with 13 points and Courtney Paulson added 12 points)
Cathedral 49, Mora 34
(St Cloud Cathedral moves to 4-2 on the season 2-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference. Ellie Voth led Cathedral with 16 points and 9 rebounds. Ella Voit added 15 and McKenna Buckentine chipped in 11. Cathedral hosts their annual Christmas Tournament 12/27-12/29. Litchfield, Melrose and Concordia Academy will participate in the round robin tournament.)
Becker 66, North Branch 49
Albany 72, Providence Academy 70
St. John's Prep 57, North Lakes 20
Paynesville 47, Minnewaska 45
Milaca 57, Pierz 38
Sauk Centre 59, Kimball 43
Holdingford 78, Foley 55
Mayer Lutheran 49, Eden Valley-Watkins 36