High School Sports Results Thursday October 5

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Tech 1

(25-13, 25-11, 22-25, 25-14)(Ava Athman had 20 kills and Aubrey Marketon had 26 set assists for the Storm)

ROCORI 3, Alexandria 0

Brainerd 3, Apollo 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Willmar 1

(25-19, 21-25, 25-7, 25-18)(Abby Haus had 13 kills and 21 digs, Brenna McClure had 11 kills and 5 blocks, and Grace Schulte had 3 aces, 14 digs and 33 assists for the Sabres)

Pequot Lakes 3, Cathedral 0

(25-13, 25-16, 25-15)(Emily Budde had 7 kills and Cammy Sand had 27 set assists and reaches 1,500 assists)

Albany 3, Milaca 0

Foley 3, Pierz 0

Melrose 3, Sauk Centre 1

Royalton 3, Holdingford 1

Paynesville 3, Kimball 0

Becker 3, Big Lake 2

Annandale 3, HLWW 0

Maple Lake 3, BBE 2

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 3, Melrose 0

(Mason Layne, Connor Stockman and Jacob Oliver each scored a goal for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 16-0)

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(Sartell clinches the CLC title. Sartell is 11-1-3 and will start the section playoffs next Thursday. Sartell got goals yesterday from Seth Davidson and Ben Jaenisch. Sartell beat Tech 4-1 Wednesday and Seth Davidson had a trick in that game)

Willmar 3, Apollo 2

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 9, Melrose 0

(Amelia Newiger scored 4 goals and Jordan Bovy had 2 goals for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 12-2-1 and will star the section playoffs Thursday)

St. John's Prep 1, Hillcrest Lutheran 0

Zimmerman 4, Big Lake 0

Girls Tennis:

Section 8AA Playoffs

St. Cloud 6, Becker 1

(Winners include: #1 singles- Paige Tarrolly, #2 singles- Abby Brown, #3 SIngles-Lily Howe, #4 Singles- June Streit, #2 doubles- Isabelle Anderson/Sophia Erickson, #3 doubles- Kayla Cai/Karly Backes. St. Cloud's next Match Friday Oct 13 vs Brainerd).