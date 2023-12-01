High School Sports Results Thursday November 30

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 69, Royalton 64

(Ella Voit led the Crusaders with 21 points, Keira Alexander chipped in 18 points and Mckenna Buckentine added 10 points. Cathedral made 15 3-pointers).

Willmar 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52

(Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 15 points and Sienna Petermeier added 11 points for Sauk Rapids).

Sartell-St. Stephen 71, St. Cloud Crush 40

Kimball 51, Litchfield 43

Foley 49, Eden Valley-Watkins 37

Big Lake 56, Maple Lake 27

Brandon-Evansville 50, Melrose 28

Boys Basketball:

Kimball 89, St. John's Prep 53

(Carson Otto and Peyton Hooper each had 18 points for Kimball. The Cubs made 14 3-pointers).

St. Paul Academy 78, Cathedral 58

Royalton 65, LPGE 30

Pierz 77, Holdingford 47

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Willmar 0

(Baylor Stebbins and Kyan Rieder each scored 2 goals. Brayden Klande, Tony Colatrella, Caden Vos, Owen Oxton, Carter Bollinger, and Jacob Volker each scored once for Sartell. The Sabres will next play at Blake on Saturday at 1 p.m.).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, River Lakes 2 (overtime)

(Sauk Rapids came from down 2-0 to force a tie. Jett Wheeler and Teagan Dodge each scored a goal for the Storm).

St. Cloud 3, Detroit Lakes 1

Girls Hockey:

River Lakes 5, Northern Lakes 0