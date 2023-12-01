High School Sports Results Thursday November 30
Girls Basketball:
Cathedral 69, Royalton 64
(Ella Voit led the Crusaders with 21 points, Keira Alexander chipped in 18 points and Mckenna Buckentine added 10 points. Cathedral made 15 3-pointers).
Willmar 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52
(Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 15 points and Sienna Petermeier added 11 points for Sauk Rapids).
Sartell-St. Stephen 71, St. Cloud Crush 40
Kimball 51, Litchfield 43
Foley 49, Eden Valley-Watkins 37
Big Lake 56, Maple Lake 27
Brandon-Evansville 50, Melrose 28
Boys Basketball:
Kimball 89, St. John's Prep 53
(Carson Otto and Peyton Hooper each had 18 points for Kimball. The Cubs made 14 3-pointers).
St. Paul Academy 78, Cathedral 58
Royalton 65, LPGE 30
Pierz 77, Holdingford 47
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Willmar 0
(Baylor Stebbins and Kyan Rieder each scored 2 goals. Brayden Klande, Tony Colatrella, Caden Vos, Owen Oxton, Carter Bollinger, and Jacob Volker each scored once for Sartell. The Sabres will next play at Blake on Saturday at 1 p.m.).
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, River Lakes 2 (overtime)
(Sauk Rapids came from down 2-0 to force a tie. Jett Wheeler and Teagan Dodge each scored a goal for the Storm).
St. Cloud 3, Detroit Lakes 1
Girls Hockey:
River Lakes 5, Northern Lakes 0