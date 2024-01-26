High School Sports Results Thursday January 25
Boys Hockey:
St. Cloud 4, River Lakes 2
Princeton 7, Becker-Big Lake 1
Boys Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 87, ROCORI 62
Apollo 61, Sartell-St. Stephen 59
Cathedral 70, Pierz 55
(Zach Stolzenberg led the scoring with 24 points. Jacob Oliver had 11 points and Jack Stang and Hank Sand each added nine points. The Crusaders are 6-9 overall and play at Mora on Tuesday.)
Brainerd 79, Tech 77
Albany 81, Milaca 27
(Elliot Burnett led Albany with 13 points and Andrew Olson added 12 points for the Huskies)
Little Falls 63, Foley 47
BBE 65, Royalton 61
Chisago Lakes 86, Becker 77
St. John's Prep 67, Laporte 44
Eden Valley-Watkins 85, Holdingford 54
Morris Area 80, Sauk Centre 61
Litchfield 58, Minnewaska 50
Girls Basketball:
Alexandria 89, Sauk Rapids-Rice 23
Becker 61, Chisago Lakes 23
Royalton 60, Kimball 47
Holdingford 72, Maple Lake 43
Paynesville 60, West Central 54
Staples-Motley 63, Melrose 51
Milaca 70, Annandale 61
Minnewaska 71, Litchfield 36
New London-Spicer 68, Watertown-Mayer 31
Wrestling:
Willmar 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 12
Hutchinson 54, St. Cloud 15
(St. Cloud's Jack Hamak pinned his opponent at 121 pounds.)
Boys Swimming/Diving:
Alexandria 104, Cathedral-Tech-ROCORI-Becker 81
(Joey Krueger finished 2nd in the 100 fly and 3rd in the 200 I.M and was part of the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays. Dom Kremer was 3rd in the 500 free and was part of the 2nd place 200 free relay.)
Friday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Cathedral vs. Northfield @ Bloomington
Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud at Thief River Falls @ Grand Forks, ND
Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Roseau
Boys Basketball:
Tech at Alexandria
Albany at Melrose
Kimball at ACGC
Chesterton Academy at Maple Lake
BBE at Sauk Centre
Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at ROCORI
St. Cloud at Moorhead
Albany at Pierz
Cambridge Christian at St. John's Prep
BBE at Sauk Centre
Paynesville at Eden Valley-Watkins
Maple Lake at Braham
Annandale at Rockford