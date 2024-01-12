High School Sports Results Thursday January 11

Boys Basketball:

ROCORI 74, Brainerd 65

(Jack Boos surpasses 1,000 points in his career for ROCORI)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 79, Fergus Falls 76

(Keller Hanson led the Storm with 33 points)

Alexandria 68, Apollo 42

Kimball 78, Maple Lake 54

Holdingford 71, Royalton 65

Upsala 56, St. John's Prep 35

Dassel-Cokato 59, Annandale 55

Braham 73, Milaca 63

Sauk Centre 63, Morris Area 60

Paynesville 80, Redwood Valley 77

Girls Basketball:

Waconia 58, Sartell-St. Stephen 45

Holdingford 75, Royalton 47

Kimball 66, Paynesville 40

Eden Valley-Watkins 52, Maple Lake 25

Minnewaska 75, Melrose 26

Dassel-Cokato 58, Annandale 52

Sauk Centre 78, Barnesville 63

Milaca 54, Braham 51

BBE 46, ACGC 40

Get our free mobile app

Boys Hockey:

Hermantown 3, Cathedral 1

(Cole Hwang scored the tying goal late in the game, but Hermantown answered with just over a minute left and then added an empty net goal against the 3rd ranked Crusaders in front of a nice crowd at the MAC. Hermantown is ranked #1. Cathedral is 11-4-1 and plays at Mankato East on Monday.)

Fergus Falls 5, St. Cloud Crush 4

River Lakes 7, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0

Girls Hockey:

Willmar 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0

Fergus Falls 3, St. Cloud Crush 0

River Lakes 1, Buffalo 1

Boys Swimming/Diving:

Sauk Rapids 100, Cathedral-Tech-Becker-ROCORI 84

(Joey Krueger won the 500 yard freestyle and was part of the winning 200 medley relay. Dominic Kremer was 3rd in the 500 and part of the 2nd place 200 free relay.)

Wrestling:

ROCORI 44, St. Cloud Crush 25

Alexandria 42, St. Cloud Crush 23

Friday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Cathedral at Albany, 5:45

Sartell-St. Stephen at Delano

Girls Basketball:

ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Brainerd at St. Cloud

Cathedral at Albany, 7:15

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Roseau

River Lakes at Morris Area