High School Sports Results Thursday February 1
Girls Hockey:
Willmar 3, St. Cloud 2
(Lauren Juncewski scored both St. Cloud goals. St. Cloud closes the regular season with a 7-17-1 record)
River Lakes 6, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2
Boys Hockey:
Cathedral 4, Detroit Lakes 0
(Joey Gillespie, Jaeger Wood, Thomas Rosenkrans, and John Hirschfeld all scored for Cathedral. Andrew Dwinnell’s 3rd period assist put him at 100 career points. The Crusaders are 17-4-1 and host Totino Grace on Tuesday.)
Alexandria 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Bemidji 3, St. Cloud 2
River Lakes 8, Wahpeton-Breckenridge 0
Becker-Big Lake 6, Prairie Center 3
Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 59, St. Cloud Crush 58
Cathedral 69, Mora 26
(Ella Voit led the Crusaders with 18 points and 6 steals and Katie Pfeiffer added 10 points for Cathedral. Cathedral is 13-7 on the season)
Sartell-St. Stephen 74, Fergus Falls 54
Albany 80, Foley 38
Pierz 56, Milaca 53
BOLD 51, Melrose 28
Princeton 61, Big Lake 54
Boys Swimming/Diving:
Apollo 102, Cathedral-Tech-ROCORI-Becker 81
(Joey Krueger was part of the winning 200 free relay and 2nd place 400 free relay. TCRB competes in the Central Lakes Conference Championships next Saturday.)