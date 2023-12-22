High School Sports Results Thursday December 21
Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 53, Detroit Lakes 46
(The Storm outscored DL 28-21 in the 2nd half. Courtney Paulson led Sauk Rapids-Rice with 27 points and is now just 2 points from 1,000 in her career)
Sartell-St. Stephen 39, Buffalo 38
Zimmerman at ROCORI (postponed due to illness within the Zimmerman program)
New London-Spicer 72, Eden Valley-Watkins 32
LPGE 38, Maple Lake 31
Minnewaska 49, BBE 41
ACGC 43, Litchfield 36
Proctor 50, Milaca 42
Pequot Lakes 68, Royalton 38
Holdingford 62, Pierz 31
Dassel-Cokato 54, Kimball 40
Morris Area 53, Paynesville 37
Upsala 80, Melrose 40
Boys Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 86, Becker 66
Pequot Lakes 65, Cathedral 50
Buffalo 78, Sartell-St. Stephen 44
LPGE 71, Maple Lake 41
Morris Area 68, Paynesville 67
Albany 83, Mora 41
(Sam Hondl had 21 points and Zeke Austin added 19 points for Albany)
BBE 68, Minnewaska 66
Eden Valley-Watkins 73, New London-Spicer 67
Foley 57, Pierz 54
Legacy Christian 82, Annandale 76
Girls Hockey:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2, Brainerd-Little Falls 1
Alexandria 3, River Lakes 1
Boys Hockey:
Hutchinson 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Brainerd 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3
St. Cloud Crush 2, Buffalo 2 (overtime)