High School Sports Results Thursday April 18

Baseball:

St. Cloud Crush 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 0 (8 innings)

(Kadyn Mork went 1-3 with the game-winner RBI. Drew Leiser threw 8 shutout innings with 1 hit allowed and 7 strikeouts for the Crush. Wesley Johnson threw 7 shutout innings for Sartell)

Fergus Falls 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 7

Brainerd 8, ROCORI 3

Foley 11, Cathedral 3

(John Brew and Jacob Oliver each drove in runs for the Crusaders.)

Eden Valley-Watkins 6, Royalton 3

Becker 20, Zimmerman 1

Albany 5, Mora 0

Monticello 7, Big Lake 6

BBE 12, Maple Lake 11

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 14, Annandale 4

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 2, Annandale 1

Little Falls 11, Pequot Lakes 1

Little Falls 8, Pequot Lakes 3

Softball:

Cathedral 13, Little Falls 3 (6 innings)

(Cathedral scored nine runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to break the game open and beat Little Falls 13-3. Ella Voit pitched all six innings, striking out 10 batters. She also had two hits at the plate. Kyah Koenig had two hits and scored three runs, Tayla Vought had three hits, including a solo homerun, and Keira Alexander had two hits. Cathedral is 5-0)

Sartell-St. Stephen 12, Willmar 0

(Sartell posted a nine run third inning to help earn the victory 12-0. Marni Koosmann earned the win for Sartell. Koosmann and Ava Swenson combined for the shutout, striking out 11 Cardinal hitters. Morgan Guggisberg and Keely Guggisberg each had two RBIs for Sartell)

Sartell-St. Stephen 16, Willmar 1

(Morgan, Megan and Keely Guggisberg combined for a total of 5 hits and 5 RBIs. The Sabres scored 5 in the first, 8 in the second and never looked back. Marni Kooman earned the win for the Sabres.)

ROCORI 10, St. Cloud Crush 0

(Brookyln Hofer had 2 hits and 3 RBI and both Maggie Primus and Madyson Hesse had 1 hit and 2 RBI for the Spartans)

St. Cloud Crush 10, ROCORI 9

(Leah Imdieke went 2-4 with a run scored and 3 RBI, Sadie McLean went 2-4 with a run and 2 RBI and Camryn Kenning went 2-3 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI for St. Cloud. Jessica Boos had 2 hits and 2 RBI and Jordyn Illies went 2-2 with a run and 1 RBI for ROCORI.)

Brainerd 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Brainerd 13, Sauk Rapids-Rice 7

Albany 5, Foley 2

(Callie Holthaus earns the win for Albany. Claire Lecy went 1-3 with a double and Sara Eiynck was 1-3 with a double for the Huskies)

Holdingford 5, ACGC 4

Melrose 6, West Central 3

Royalton 11, Eden Valley-Watkins 9

Eden Valley-Watkins 13, Royalton 6

Annandale 11, HLWW 1

Annandale 14, HLWW 1

BBE 16, Maple Lake 3

Maple Lake 20, BBE 9

Sauk Centre 12, Montevideo 2

Sauk Centre 13, Montevideo 1

Boys Tennis:

Pine City 7, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 0

#1 singles - Brady Berglund (PC) Def Mason Grove (SJP) 6-0, 6-0

#2 singles - Greyson Johnson (PC) def Jackson Hoover (SJP) 6-1, 6-0

#3 singles - Julian Kozisek (PC) Def Eli Burnham (CHS) 6-0, 6-2

#4 singles - Ashton Moore (PC) def Caiden Danielson (SJP) 6-1, 6-2

#1 doubles - Aaron Rootkie and Breyer Berube (PC) def Jackson Glomski and Ben St. Hilaire (SJP) 6-0, 6-0

#2 doubles - Mccall Leger and Spencer Wiktor (PC) def Parker Pan and Boothe Everett-Towner (SJP) 6-0, 6-0

#3 doubles - Bohdan Valvoda and Milo Rydberg (PCdef Landon Martin-Chaffee and Teddy Hennen (SJP) 6-0, 6-0

Monticello 5, Foley 2

Singles:

No. 1 - Ryan Schyma, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH def. Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley, 6-1 , 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2);

No. 2 - Gavin Gross, Foley def. Ethan Kuhn, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH, 7-6 (2), 6-4 , -;

No. 3 - Matteus Sundine, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH def. Weston Harris, Foley, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 4 - Colton Stangler , Foley def. Micah Coalwell, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH, 6-0 , 6-4 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Wyatt Hanson, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH - William Kuhn, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH def. Landon Harris, Foley - Jack Erkens, Foley, 7-5 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 - Hayden Miller, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH - Caleb Kalnbach, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH def. Lane Stangler, Foley - Jack Worm , Foley, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;

No. 3 - Peyton Goyler, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH - Rylan Fierabend, MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH def. Mason Weikert, Foley - Joel David, Foley, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;

Girls Golf:

Pierz Invite - Team Scores:

Pequot- 176, Albany- 186, Pierz- 194, Milaca- 195, Cathedral- 212, Mora- 235, Little falls- not enough golfers

(Albany's Sophia Anderson finished tied for 2nd with a 40 and Albany's Madi Ramler finished 4th with a 42. Cathedral's Cammy Sand finished 8th with a 45. Other Cathedral finishers Izzy Meyer- 52, Ella Gebhardt- 57, Katie Pfeiffer- 58, Abby Silver- 58, Natalie Granowski- 65.)

Boys Golf:

Cathedral Boys Golf finished third out of a strong field of 15 teams in the Becker Bulldog Invite at Pebble Creek in Becker. Vince Gebhardt led the way for the Crusaders again, placing second overall with a four over 76 in brutal conditions. Gebhardt dominated the par 5 fives playing them in 3 under on the day. Nathan Schuver also had a nice round closing with a birdie on 18 for a 79 and a top 10 finish.