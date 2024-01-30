High School Sports Results Monday January 29
Girls Basketball:
Foley 60, Cathedral 56
(Ellie Voth led the Crusaders with 15 points, Ella Voit added 14 points and Kiera Alexander chipped in 13 points. Macey Zawacki led Foley with 15 points)
Little Falls 56, St. Cloud Crush 50
ROCORI 78, Zimmerman 66
Boys Basketball:
Foley 70, Royalton 49
Tuesday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Northern Lakes at Cathedral
Elk River-Zimmerman at Sartell-St. Stephen
River Lakes at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Becker-Big Lake at Cambridge-Isanti
Girls Hockey:
Alexandria at St. Cloud
Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Willmar
River Lakes at Chisago Lakes
Boys Basketball:
Apollo at ROCORI
Tech at Sartell-St. Stephen
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar
Cathedral at Mora
Albany at Foley
Becker at St. Francis
Kimball at Upsala
HLWW at Annandale
Melrose at Morris Area
Big Lake at North Branch
Pierz at Milaca
Holdingford at Swanville
Paynesville at Central MN Christian
Girls Basketball:
St. Cloud at Cathedral
New London-Spicer at Albany
Eden Valley-Watkins at Royalton
Holdingford at Paynesville
Becker at St. Francis
HLWW at Annandale
North Branch at Big Lake
BBE at Kimball
ACGC at Maple Lake
Morris Area at Melrose
Litchfield at Watertown-Mayer
West Central at Sauk Centre