High School Sports Results Monday January 22
Girls Basketball:
Holdingford 68, Cathedral 39
(Ella Voit and Emily Schaupp each scored 9 points for Cathedral. Ellie Voth had 7 points and 9 rebounds with Keira Alexander chipping in 8. Cathedral host Milaca tonight)
Foley 46, Royalton 42
St. John's Prep 37, Math & Science 29
Boys Basketball:
Kimball 74, Milaca 53
Eden Valley-Watkins 72, KMS 36
Royalton 56, Mora 55
Tuesday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice
River Lakes at Becker-Big Lake
Little Falls at Cathedral
Fergus Falls at Sartell-St. Stephen
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato at Delano
Girls Hockey:
Brainerd-Little Falls at St. Cloud
Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Fergus Falls
Princeton-Becker-Big Lake at Pine City area
Delano-Rockford at Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato
Boys Basketball:
ROCORI at Little Falls
Bemidji at Apollo
Litchfield at HLWW
Becker at Monticello
Paynesville at Eden Valley-Watkins
Kimball at Holdingford
BBE at Maple Lake
ACGC at Royalton
Zimmerman at Princeton
Sauk Centre at Benson
West Central at Melrose
Big Lake at Chisago Lakes
Girls Basketball:
ROCORI at Fergus Falls
Sartell-St. Stephen at St. Cloud Crush
Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Milaca at Cathedral
Glencoe-Silver Lake at Annandale
Dassel-Cokato at New London-Spicer
Paynesville at BBE
Sauk Centre at BOLD
Zimmerman at Princeton
Albany at Little Falls
Foley at Mora