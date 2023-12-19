High School Sports Results Monday December 18

Girls Basketball:

Eden Valley-Watkins 54, ROCORI 51

(Jess Boos led ROCORI with 22 points and Kate Van Erp had 10 points).

Annandale 55, Norwood-Young America 51

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Pine City at Sauk Rapids-Rice

River Lakes at Fergus Falls

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Buffalo

Fergus Falls at St. Cloud Crush

LPGE at River Lakes

Boys Basketball:

Tech at St. Paul Johnson

Fergus Falls at ROCORI

Willmar at Sartell-St. Stephen

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd

Coon Rapids at Apollo

Milaca at Annandale

Paynesville at Dassel-Cokato

Litchfield at Hutchinson

Becker at North Branch

St. John's Prep at North Lakes

Pine City at Foley

Sauk Centre at Kimball

Little Falls at Royalton

Melrose at West Central

Girls Basketball:

Alexandria at St. Cloud Crush

Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar

Brainerd at Sauk Rapid-Rice

Mora at Catherdral

Minnewaska at Paynesville

Maple Lake at HLWW

North Branch at Becker

Litchfield at New London-Spicer

Milaca at Pierz

Kimball at Sauk Centre

Foley at Holdingford

Providence Academy at Albany

Mayer Lutheran at Eden Valley-Watkins