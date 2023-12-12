High School Sports Results Monday December 11
Boys Basketball:
Legacy Christian 86, Cathedral 85 (overtime)
(Jack Stang had 15 points and Micah Nwachukwu added 13 points for Cathedral. Nicholas Plante had 11 points and Brody Schneider tallied 10 points to round out the Crusaders in double-figures. Cathedral hosts Rush City on Thursday.)
Girls Basketball:
East Central 59, St. John's Prep 33
Tuesday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
River Lakes at Pine City area
Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice
St. Cloud at Gentry Academy
Cathedral at Alexandria
Girls Hockey:
River Lakes at St. Cloud
Hopkins/Park at Sartell-Sauk Rapids
Boys Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at ROCORI
Aitkin at Foley
St. Francis at Milaca
Holdingford at Maple Lake
ACGC at Kimball
Big Lake at Annandale
New London-Spicer at BBE
Girls Basketball:
Rogers at Sartell-St. Stephen
Osseo at St. Cloud
Kimball at Swanville
Osakis at Royalton
Pierz at Albany
Annandale at Hutchinson
Benson at Melrose
Morris Area at Litchfield
Braham at Little Falls
BBE at Upsala