High School Sports Results January 15

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 51, Kimball 44

(Cathedral sophomore Keira Alexander went 4-4 from the free throw line to hold Kimball off. McKenna Buckentine had 16 for Cathedral, Alexander added 12 with 8 steals. Senior Katie Schaupp came off the bench with 7 rebounds. Cathedral travels to Little Falls on Thursday.)

Royalton 47, Eden Valley-Watkins 25

Goodhue 75, Becker 53

Boys Basketball:

MACCRAY 82, Cathedral 60

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush at Moorhead

River Lakes Sauk Centre

Mora at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush at River Lakes

Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Brainerd-Little Falls

Boys Basketball:

Apollo at Willmar

Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen

Tech at ROCORI

Foley at Cathedral

Pierz at Albany

Mora at Little Falls

St. John's Prep at Browerville

KMS at BBE

Becker at Cambridge-Isanti

Eden Valley-Watkins at Kimball

Holdingford at Melrose

Royalton at Staples-Motley

Annandale at New London-Spicer

East Ridge Academy at Maple Lake

Girls Basketball:

ROCORI at Little Falls

Foley at Osakis

Annandale at New London-Spicer

Royalton at ACGC

Cambridge-Isanti at Becker

Maple Lake at BBE

Litchfield at Glencoe-Silver Lake

Kimball at Holdingford

Eden Valley-Watkins at Paynesville

Melrose at Sauk Centre

East Ridge Academy at St. John's Prep

Upsala at Pierz